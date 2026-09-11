Kuldeep Yadav’s 10-Wicket Storm In County Championship Sends A Loud Message To Gautam Gambhir

Kuldeep Yadav claimed a career-best 10/120 for Yorkshire against Essex at Headingley
The spinner explained how Headingley’s pace helped him exploit batters with extra revolutions
His impressive spell could strengthen his case for a bigger role in India’s Test plans
Kuldeep Yadav has made his statement on the field when it mattered most. The India wrist-spinner produced a career-best first-class performance for Yorkshire against Essex at Headingley, claiming 10 wickets in a match for the first time in his career.
His figures of 4/70 in the first innings and 6/50 in the second helped Yorkshire crush Essex by an innings and 106 runs inside three days. The performance was particularly significant given Kuldeep’s recent battle for a regular place in India’s Test plans.
Kuldeep Yadav finds the perfect recipe at Headingley
Kuldeep was not merely effective; he appeared completely at home on a surface that offered something different from the traditional conditions associated with spin bowling in India.
Speaking to Yorkshire Cricket TV, the left-arm wrist-spinner explained why Headingley suited his style.
“It was a lovely wicket to bowl on because you don’t have to bowl quick in terms of pace because the wicket already has pace in it," he told Yorkshire Cricket TV.
“After pitching, you can see there is a bit of quickness and you just have to spin the ball and put a lot of revs on it. Ultimately, that was the key. If you compare it to Indian conditions, it’s totally different. Back home when you bowl, you will get to see a lot of spin, but the wickets are on the slower side and the batsmen can adjust sometimes. Here, because of the quickness, if they go back foot, they get trapped and probably they have to play front foot. That’s where you have a better chance of getting them caught behind or slip or maybe short-leg."
That tactical understanding was visible in the match. Kuldeep repeatedly found ways through Essex's batting, eventually finishing with 10/120, his best first-class match figures. He also contributed 36 with the bat during Yorkshire's first innings.
A timely boost for Kuldeep’s India ambitions
The timing of Kuldeep's performance makes it even more significant. After spending much of India's recent England campaign on the sidelines, he moved to Yorkshire seeking competitive cricket and an opportunity to sharpen his bowling.
His latest outing could hardly have gone better. Kuldeep now has 199 first-class wickets from 53 matches, leaving him just one short of the 200-wicket landmark.
For India head coach Gautam Gambhir, the performance provides another reminder of the options available in the spin department. Gambhir has previously acknowledged Kuldeep's quality while stressing the importance of wrist-spinners maintaining control and focusing on taking wickets.
Yorkshire's emphatic victory also effectively strengthened their position in County Championship Division One, with the team collecting 22 points from the win. With Kuldeep rediscovering his rhythm in English conditions, India will have plenty to consider when their next Test assignments arrive.