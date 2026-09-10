IND-W Vs BAN-W: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Power India Into 10th Women's Asia Cup Final

India win by 40 runs to storm into yet another Women's Asia Cup final
Shafali Verma's 64 off 40 powers India to 149/6
Deepti Sharma's 3/26 helps restrict Bangladesh to 109/7
Shafali Verma made Bangladesh pay for every missed opportunity as India marched into yet another Women's Asia Cup final with a comfortable 40-run win on Thursday.
The opener survived three dropped catches before smashing a brilliant 64 off 40 balls, setting India up for 149/6 on a slow Dubai surface. Bangladesh never really got going in the chase and finished on 109/7, as India's spin attack took complete control.
It was a surface where stroke-making was far from easy, but Shafali seemed to be playing a different game. Dropped on 6, 11 and 56, she made Bangladesh regret every reprieve, striking seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 160.
Her innings had everything, a front-foot pull against Marufa Akter, a reverse sweep and several clean hits down the ground against the spinners.
India reached 45/1 in the powerplay but struggled to accelerate once Bangladesh's bowlers settled into their rhythm.
Pratika Rawal, under pressure after a difficult tournament, showed glimpses of form with a beautiful cover drive before advancing down the pitch to hit a six. She eventually fell for 20 off 24.
Richa Ghosh chipped in with 21 off 16, while Harmanpreet Kaur struggled for fluency for much of her innings. The India captain had managed only four runs from her first 16 balls but found a way to finish strongly, hitting two sixes to remain unbeaten on 24 off 28.
India ultimately reached 149/6, a total they would have been confident of defending in those conditions.
Bangladesh's bowling had otherwise kept India's batters under pressure, and four dropped catches were ultimately the difference between a modest total and a competitive one.
Shafali's reprieves proved particularly costly, with the opener single-handedly giving India's innings the spark it needed.
The chase began with Bangladesh showing attacking intent, but India's bowlers quickly ensured there would be no sustained momentum.
Juairiya Ferdous made 14 off 18 before falling while attempting to clear mid-wicket, while Dilara Akter scored 21 off 26 before Kranti Gaud produced a stunning running catch to remove her.
Once the spinners came on, Bangladesh's hopes of chasing 150 faded further. Deepti Sharma was the standout bowler, finishing with 3/26, while Shree Charani and Prema Rawat picked up one wicket apiece.
Nandani Sharma returned for the final over and claimed two wickets as Bangladesh were restricted to 109/7.
Shorna Akter top-scored with 22 off 18 and Nigar Sultana made 19 off 17, but Bangladesh could never put together the partnership they needed. India's bowlers kept finding ways to break through, and the target always looked beyond Bangladesh on a sluggish pitch.
The win keeps India's remarkable Women's Asia Cup record intact. They have now reached the final in every edition of the tournament and will face either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in Sunday's summit clash.
India, the competition's most successful side with seven titles, will now look to add another trophy to their collection after their shock defeat to Sri Lanka in the previous edition.