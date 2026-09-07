Fatima Sana’s Send-Off To Shafali Verma Proves Costly As ICC Takes Strict Action Against Pakistan Captain

Fatima Sana fined 10% of her match fee and handed one demerit point for her gesture after dismissing Shafali Verma
The Pakistan captain admitted the offence and accepted the sanction without a formal hearing
Sana took 3/17, but India bowled Pakistan out for 55 before sealing a seven-wicket win
Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and received one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup match against India in Dubai.
The incident took place during the second over of India’s chase. Sana dismissed opener Shafali Verma after the batter chipped the ball back towards the bowler. Following the dismissal, the Pakistan captain made a gesture towards the pavilion, which the match officials deemed a breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct.
The provision covers language, actions or gestures that disparage a batter or could provoke an aggressive reaction following their dismissal.
Sana admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no requirement for a formal hearing.
The sanction is particularly notable because this was Sana’s second offence within a 24-month period. Her earlier demerit point came during a T20I against Ireland in Dublin on August 6, 2025. Her disciplinary record now stands at two demerit points in the period.
India Cruise To Seven-Wicket Win
The incident came during a one-sided contest in which India produced a dominant performance with both bat and ball.
Pakistan were bowled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs, their lowest-ever total in Women’s T20Is against India. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets apiece, while Deepti Sharma added two as Pakistan’s batting order collapsed after a promising start.
Sana was the lone bright spot for Pakistan with the ball. She removed Shafali, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana to finish with impressive figures of 3/17.
However, her efforts were not enough to defend the tiny target. India reached 57/3 in just 8.4 overs, winning by seven wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 18, while India maintained their unbeaten start to the Asia Cup.
India had already secured their place in the semi-finals, while Pakistan were left needing a strong response in their next match against Hong Kong, China.