Fatima Sana’s Send-Off To Shafali Verma Proves Costly As ICC Takes Strict Action Against Pakistan Captain

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Published at:

Fatima Sana has been fined and handed a demerit point for her gesture during Pakistan’s Asia Cup clash against India, where she took three wickets despite a heavy defeat

image Prefer on Google
Fatima Sana’s Gesture After Shafali Verma Wicket Backfires As ICC Hands Her Punishment
Fatima Sana’s Gesture After Shafali Verma Wicket Backfires As ICC Hands Pakistan Captain Punishment Photo: Screengrab/SonyLIV
Summary of this article

  • Fatima Sana fined 10% of her match fee and handed one demerit point for her gesture after dismissing Shafali Verma

  • The Pakistan captain admitted the offence and accepted the sanction without a formal hearing

  • Sana took 3/17, but India bowled Pakistan out for 55 before sealing a seven-wicket win

Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and received one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup match against India in Dubai.

The incident took place during the second over of India’s chase. Sana dismissed opener Shafali Verma after the batter chipped the ball back towards the bowler. Following the dismissal, the Pakistan captain made a gesture towards the pavilion, which the match officials deemed a breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The provision covers language, actions or gestures that disparage a batter or could provoke an aggressive reaction following their dismissal.

Sana admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no requirement for a formal hearing.

The sanction is particularly notable because this was Sana’s second offence within a 24-month period. Her earlier demerit point came during a T20I against Ireland in Dublin on August 6, 2025. Her disciplinary record now stands at two demerit points in the period.

Also Check: How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Women’s Asia Cup Semi-Final Despite Surrendering To India

Related Content
Fatima Sana Giving A Cold Send-off to India Opener Shafali Verma After Dismissing Her - | Photo: Screengrabs
India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup - Screengrab/SonyLiv
Indian spinner Prema Rawat celebrating with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after taking a wicket in Women's Asia Cup 2026 - X/BCCIWomen
India opened their Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 94-run victory over Thailand in Dubai. - BCCIWomen/X

India Cruise To Seven-Wicket Win

The incident came during a one-sided contest in which India produced a dominant performance with both bat and ball.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs, their lowest-ever total in Women’s T20Is against India. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets apiece, while Deepti Sharma added two as Pakistan’s batting order collapsed after a promising start.

Sana was the lone bright spot for Pakistan with the ball. She removed Shafali, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana to finish with impressive figures of 3/17.

However, her efforts were not enough to defend the tiny target. India reached 57/3 in just 8.4 overs, winning by seven wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 18, while India maintained their unbeaten start to the Asia Cup.

India had already secured their place in the semi-finals, while Pakistan were left needing a strong response in their next match against Hong Kong, China.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories