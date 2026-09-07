England Bring Back Former Legend For Crucial 2027 World Cup Preparations

Kevin Pietersen returns to England setup as Specialist Mentor for the men’s white-ball teams
His South African experience could prove crucial ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup
Pietersen will help England prepare for the tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
Kevin Pietersen is set for a remarkable return to the England cricket setup after being appointed as a Specialist Mentor for the men’s white-ball teams ahead of the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
The former England batter, who last played international cricket in 2014, will work with Brendon McCullum’s side during its preparations for the global tournament. The appointment brings one of England’s most influential modern batters back into the national setup, this time in a mentoring role.
“Former Ashes and T20 World Cup-winning batter Kevin Pietersen is to join England Men’s white ball teams as a Specialist Mentor in the build-up to next year’s ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in southern Africa,” the ECB said in a press release.
Pietersen’s involvement will cover England’s upcoming white-ball assignments as the team builds towards the World Cup. His experience of international cricket, franchise leagues and playing across different conditions is expected to provide an additional layer of expertise to McCullum’s coaching group.
Pietersen’s South African Roots Key For World Cup Preparation
Pietersen’s background could be particularly valuable to England as the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup heads to southern Africa.
“Having grown up in South Africa, Pietersen’s knowledge and understanding will particularly help the One Day International team as it prepares for next year’s World Cup which is being played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia,” the ECB added.
The 2027 tournament will be especially significant for Pietersen, who was born and raised in South Africa before going on to become one of England’s biggest international stars. His familiarity with conditions in the region could give England’s ODI players another useful perspective during their preparations.
Pietersen finished his England career with 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, accumulating more than 13,000 international runs. He was also part of England’s 2010 T20 World Cup-winning campaign and played a key role during the team’s Ashes successes.
His return also comes after several years of involvement in franchise cricket and broadcasting. He has remained closely connected to the modern game, including through mentoring and advisory roles.
More than a decade after his final England appearance, Pietersen will now have a different job which is helping the next generation of England players succeed on the biggest stage.