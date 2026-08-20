India Vs England Head-To-Head Record: All You Need To Know Before FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Match

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A victory against England will guarantee India entry to the second round of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026

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India Vs England FIH Womens Hockey World Cup 2026 Head-To-Head Records
India Vs England Head-To-Head Record: All You Need To Know Before FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Match
Summary of this article

  • India are top of Pool D with four points and a +5 goal difference after a 2-2 draw against China and a 6-1 win over South Africa

  • A win over England will secure top spot, while a draw will be enough to take India into the next round, although China could overtake them with a win over South Africa

  • India must avoid defeat as a loss, combined with a draw or win for China, would knock them out of the next round and send them into the 9th-16th place classification matches

Salima Tete’s India are set to face England in their final Pool D fixture of the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Thursday (August 20). They began their Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China before thrashing South Africa 6-1 in their second game.

The victory against South Africa significantly boosted India’s goal difference, placing them at the top of Pool D with four points and a goal difference of five. The women in saffron are now just a victory away from cruising to the next round of the tournament.

With a spot in the knockout stages within reach, history is also beckoning for India. Their best-ever finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup came in the inaugural 1974 edition, when they reached the semi-finals before finishing fourth.

India vs England Head-to-Head

Matches: 11

England: 5

India: 3

Draw: 3

India and England have faced each other 11 times so far. England have won five of those encounters, while three matches have ended in draws. India have registered three victories, with their most recent win coming against England in the 2025 FIH Pro League.

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India women's Hockey team will play England in their last FIH World Cup 2026 pool match. - TheHockeyIndia/X
India Women's Hockey Team players in action against China in FIH World Cup 2026. - TheHockeyIndia/X
India 6-1 South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup: IND-W’s Goal Fest Puts Them Top Ahead Of England Clash - X/TheHockeyIndia
India women's Hockey team players in action against China in FIH World Cup 2026. - TheHockeyIndia/X

What India Need To Do To Finish Top

Defeating England will guarantee India top spot in Pool D. A draw will also be enough to take them through to the next round, although they could finish second if China beat South Africa.

If England beat India and China manage to draw or defeat South Africa, the Indian team will finish outside the top two and miss out on the next round. Thus, India cannot afford to lose.

China are currently second in Pool D with four points and a goal difference of two. England are third with three points after recording one win and one defeat.

Full squads

India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (Captain), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung.

England: Sabbie Heesh, Miriam Pritchard (Goalkeepers), Anna Toman, Amy Thompson, Fiona Crackles, Lizzie Neal, Grace Balsdon, Lily Walker (Captain), Hannah French, Katie Curtis, Sophie Hamilton, Flora Peel (Captain), Alice Atkinson, Lily Owsley, Ellie Rayer, Tess Howard, Darcy Bourne, Holly Hunt, Lottie Bingham, Martha Taylor.

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