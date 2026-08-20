Outlook Explains | How Can India Women's Hockey Team Qualify For FIH World Cup 2026 Second Round As Group Toppers

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 20 August 2026 1:04 pm

The Indian women's hockey team has secured one victory from their opening two matches of the tournament so far. With these crucial points on the board, they remain firmly in contention to finish as the table-toppers of their pool

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 20 August 2026 1:04 pm

India women's Hockey team will play England in their last FIH World Cup 2026 pool match. Photo: TheHockeyIndia/X