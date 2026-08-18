FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Can India Still Qualify For Next Round After 4-2 Loss Vs England?

India suffered a 2-4 defeat to England, despite leading 2-1 at half-time in their Pool D clash
England secured qualification for the second round with back-to-back wins, while India remain second in Pool D with three points
India must beat Pakistan to guarantee progression, while a draw could also suffice depending on the result of the England vs Wales match
Harmapreet Singh’s Team India bit the dust in their second FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 group fixture against England on Monday (August 17). The men in saffron suffered a 2-4 defeat against in their Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.
India responded strongly to England’s first-quarter lead, going into the half-time with a 2-1 lead. However, England turned the game around by sounding the board twice in quick succession in the third quarter and adding another in the final quarter to seize a 4-2 victory.
The second straight win ensured England a berth in the second round of the ongoing tournament with six points. India, on the other hand, have 3 points in their kitty and are currently placed second in Pool D.
How Can India Qualify For Next Round
India’s chances of progressing to the next stage are now pinned on the result of their final Pool D fixture against Pakistan on Wednesday (August 19). A victory in the high-stakes encounter will ensure that India advances to the second round alongside England. However, a defeat would bring India’s campaign to an unfortunate end.
A draw against Pakistan could also be enough for India to secure qualification, provided Wales fail to register a win over England in the other Pool D contest. If Wales upset England and India are held to a draw by Pakistan, the race for the second qualification spot will be determined by goal difference.
At present, India hold a goal difference of 0, while Wales sit on -2.
Pakistan, meanwhile, occupy fourth place in the standings with one point from their first two matches. They suffered a 1-4 defeat against England in their tournament opener before battling to an entertaining 3-3 draw with Wales on Monday to keep their qualification hopes alive.
Should India lose to Pakistan and Wales fail to overcome England, the group standings would see England finish at the top of Pool D. Pakistan, meanwhile, would climb to second place with four points from three matches and will progress to the next round.