India Vs Pakistan Head To Head Record: History, Stats And Previous Meetings Ahead Of Hockey World Cup 2026

India and Pakistan clash in a high-stakes Pool D showdown at the FIH Hockey World Cup
Pakistan hold a historical head-to-head edge, though India has dominated the modern era
National pride and fierce rivalry ensure past form is discarded when the subcontinental giants meet
The stage is set at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, as India and Pakistan lock horns in a high-stakes Pool D encounter at the FIH Hockey World Cup.
With semi-final qualification aspirations hanging in the balance, this latest chapter in international field hockey's most celebrated rivalry brings together two proud subcontinental squads carrying intense pressure, immense national expectations, and a fierce desire to outplay each other on the global stage.
The historical roots of this sporting contest stretch back deep into the annals of field hockey lore, originating as a battle between global heavyweights that defined the sport throughout the mid-20th century.
Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played: ~183+
Pakistan Won: 82
India Won: 69
Draws: 32
A Tale Of Two Eras
Up until the turn of the millennium, Pakistan held a commanding psychological and statistical edge. Between blazing speed, legendary stickwork, and lethal inside-forwards, Pakistan won nearly half of all encounters played before 2000, handing India some of their most painful defeats—including the infamous 7-1 rout in the 1982 Asian Games final in New Delhi.
The power dynamic flipped dramatically in the modern era. Fueled by professionalization, superior fitness regimens, and structured domestic leagues (like the Hockey India League), India turned the tables. India's prolonged dominance over the last decade has completely transformed the fixture, making a once-even or Pakistan-leaning contest heavily skewed in India's favor in contemporary outings.
Major Tournaments
The rivalry famously exploded onto the global stage during the 1956 Melbourne Olympics final, where India beat Pakistan 1-0 to claim gold, sparking an unprecedented streak of consecutive final matches between the neighbors at the Summer Games.
India holds the gold-medal bragging rights historically with 8 Olympic golds to Pakistan's 3. However, in direct Olympic matches, the contests remain among the most fiercely contested in sports history.
At the World Cup stage, India holds a clear historical edge, asserting dominance in marquee global meetings.
Total World Cup Matches: 5
India Won: 3
Pakistan Won: 2
Pakistan won their inaugural 1971 World Cup semi-final meeting against India, but India bounced back to defeat Pakistan in both the 1973 and 1975 editions—the latter culminating in India lifting the World Cup trophy. Decades later, India memorably crushed Pakistan 4-1 at the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi.