Asian Games 2026: How India's Aichi-Nagoya Campaign Compares to 2022

India finished fourth on the overall tally with 85 medals, falling 22 medals short of the historic 107-medal benchmark set at Hangzhou 2022.
A significant drop in podium finishes across core sports like athletics, shooting, and rowing largely accounted for the overall deficit.
On a positive note, the contingent found new success with historic gold medals in boxing and golf.
The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games were officially declared closed on Sunday, October 4, with a closing ceremony where Neeru Dhanda acted as India's flag-bearer.
India finished their campaign with 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze.
Aichi-Nagoya 2026 stands as India's second-best performance at the continental event, behind only the historic Hangzhou 2022 campaign where the contingent won 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze).
While India maintained a fourth-place finish on the overall tally at both editions, this year's haul fell 22 medals short of the Hangzhou benchmark, reflecting a drop of seven gold, 11 silver, and four bronze.
Medals Comparison
|Medal Type
|Asian Games 2022 (Hangzhou)
|Asian Games 2026 (Aichi-Nagoya)
|Change
|Gold
|28
|21
|-7
|Silver
|38
|27
|-11
|Bronze
|41
|37
|-4
|Total
|107
|85
|-22
The Dip in Athletics and Shooting
At the 2022 Asian Games, athletics and shooting spearheaded the campaign, contributing 29 and 22 medals, respectively. In Aichi-Nagoya, the track and field contingent yielded five fewer medals, while the shooting tally dropped to 15.
Rowing also experienced a noticeable shortfall, with the rowers securing just one medal compared to five in 2022.
The shuttlers struggled to match their previous momentum, managing a single podium finish after winning three in the last edition. Equestrian, roller skating, tennis, bridge, and canoeing also saw a dip in podium finishes compared to the 2022 Games.
Meanwhile, the total count in archery, wrestling, squash, sailing, cricket, hockey, kabaddi, table tennis, wushu, and sepaktakraw remained identical to the previous edition.
Medals By Events
|Sport
|Asian Games 2022 (Hangzhou)
|Asian Games 2026 (Aichi-Nagoya)
|Athletics
|29
|24
|Shooting
|22
|15
|Archery
|9
|9
|Wrestling
|6
|6
|Boxing
|5
|6
|Squash
|5
|5
|Rowing
|5
|1
|Sailing
|3
|3
|Badminton
|3
|1
|Cricket
|2
|2
|Hockey
|2
|2
|Kabaddi
|2
|2
|Golf
|1
|2
|Chess
|2
|0
|Equestrian
|2
|0
|Roller Skating
|2
|0
|Tennis
|2
|0
|Table Tennis
|1
|1
|Wushu
|1
|1
|Sepaktakraw
|1
|1
|Bridge
|1
|0
|Canoeing
|1
|0
|Weightlifting
|0
|1
|Kurash
|0
|1
|Mixed Martial Arts
|0
|1
|Soft Tennis
|0
|1
New Gainers
On a positive note, boxers and golfers improved upon their previous tallies, scripting history by clinching unprecedented gold.
Furthermore, India successfully opened new medal avenues by securing podium finishes in weightlifting, kurash, mixed martial arts, and soft tennis.