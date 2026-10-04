Asian Games 2026: How India's Aichi-Nagoya Campaign Compares to 2022

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India maintained its fourth-place finish on the overall tally, but a significant dip in athletics and shooting saw the contingent fall 22 medals short of their historic Hangzhou campaign.

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India mens hockey team with gold medals
India men's hockey team with gold medals | Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia
Summary of this article

  • India finished fourth on the overall tally with 85 medals, falling 22 medals short of the historic 107-medal benchmark set at Hangzhou 2022.

  • A significant drop in podium finishes across core sports like athletics, shooting, and rowing largely accounted for the overall deficit.

  • On a positive note, the contingent found new success with historic gold medals in boxing and golf.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games were officially declared closed on Sunday, October 4, with a closing ceremony where Neeru Dhanda acted as India's flag-bearer.

India finished their campaign with 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 stands as India's second-best performance at the continental event, behind only the historic Hangzhou 2022 campaign where the contingent won 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze).

While India maintained a fourth-place finish on the overall tally at both editions, this year's haul fell 22 medals short of the Hangzhou benchmark, reflecting a drop of seven gold, 11 silver, and four bronze.

Medals Comparison

Medal TypeAsian Games 2022 (Hangzhou)Asian Games 2026 (Aichi-Nagoya)Change
Gold2821-7
Silver3827-11
Bronze4137-4
Total10785-22

The Dip in Athletics and Shooting

At the 2022 Asian Games, athletics and shooting spearheaded the campaign, contributing 29 and 22 medals, respectively. In Aichi-Nagoya, the track and field contingent yielded five fewer medals, while the shooting tally dropped to 15.

Rowing also experienced a noticeable shortfall, with the rowers securing just one medal compared to five in 2022.

The shuttlers struggled to match their previous momentum, managing a single podium finish after winning three in the last edition. Equestrian, roller skating, tennis, bridge, and canoeing also saw a dip in podium finishes compared to the 2022 Games.

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Meanwhile, the total count in archery, wrestling, squash, sailing, cricket, hockey, kabaddi, table tennis, wushu, and sepaktakraw remained identical to the previous edition.

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Medals By Events

SportAsian Games 2022 (Hangzhou)Asian Games 2026 (Aichi-Nagoya)
Athletics2924
Shooting2215
Archery99
Wrestling66
Boxing56
Squash55
Rowing51
Sailing33
Badminton31
Cricket22
Hockey22
Kabaddi22
Golf12
Chess20
Equestrian20
Roller Skating20
Tennis20
Table Tennis11
Wushu11
Sepaktakraw11
Bridge10
Canoeing10
Weightlifting01
Kurash01
Mixed Martial Arts01
Soft Tennis01

New Gainers

On a positive note, boxers and golfers improved upon their previous tallies, scripting history by clinching unprecedented gold.

Furthermore, India successfully opened new medal avenues by securing podium finishes in weightlifting, kurash, mixed martial arts, and soft tennis.

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