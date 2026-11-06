From Hokato Sema To Solairaj: Meet The Soldier-Athletes Who Overcame Battlefield Injuries To Win Glory For India

Six Indian Army soldier-athletes returned from the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals
Their medal haul included an Asian record, underlining a strong showing at the Games last month
Three of the soldiers lost limbs in landmine blasts along the Line of Control, while a fourth lost a leg in the Kargil cold
Six Indian Army soldier-athletes have returned from Japan’s Asian Para Games with a medal, an Asian record and a sweep of the podium among their results. Indian Army chief Gen Dhiraj Seth felicitated them on Thursday.
Landmines along the Line of Control shattered the limbs of three of them, while the brutal Kargil cold claimed a fourth's leg. Undeterred, the six rebuilt their lives through sport.
At Aichi-Nagoya last month, the six returned from the Asian Para Games in Japan with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Their haul also included an Asian record.
The medals gave the Army more than a podium finish. They also strengthened its message that injured soldiers can return to high-level sport after severe battlefield and service-related injuries.
The medals reflect its "sustained efforts towards rehabilitation and sporting excellence among injured soldiers", the Army stated in a statement after Gen Seth felicitated the athletes on Thursday.
Four among the six have medalled before at Asian, world or Paralympic level. That record adds weight to the Army’s account of long-term support for injured soldiers who move into para sport.
All You Need To Know About The Athletes
Subedar H Hokato Sema, AVSM (9 ASSAM)
Hokato Sema is a shot putter. He lost his left leg below the knee in a mine blast in J&K in October 2002. After rehab he joined the Army Paralympic Node in 2017. His career has been one of the most decorated in the Army with an Arjuna Award, AVSM, a bronze at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games and a historic bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics (Nagaland's first Paralympic medallist). He has continued his journey to great success and has picked up another bronze in shot put at the 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Para Games.
Subedar Solairaj D, VSM (21 MADRAS)
Solairaj is a long jumper who picked up a physical injury in Kargil in Feb 2018. He joined the Army Paralympic Node in 2019 and went on to win National Bronze in 2021, Gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games and the VSM in 2024. He finished 7th at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships and won the 2026 New Delhi Grand Prix. At the 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Para Games he successfully defended his continental title, winning Gold and setting the Asian record at 7.15m.
Havildar Rakesh Kundu (629 SATA Battery)
Kundu competes in the discus throw. He had a physical injury in August 2018 at Hyderabad which led to post-op foot drop. Joined the Army Paralympic Node in 2023 and won his first National medal in 2025. Won the 2026 New Delhi Grand Prix in the combined event. Received the GOC-in-C Award. At the October 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Para Games he took home a silver with a 49.35m throw and that was part of India's clean sweep of the podium in that event.
Havildar Pardeep Kumar (16 RAJRIF)
Pardeep Kumar competes in discus throw. He sustained a battle injury in the January 2019 mine blast at Sunderbani which resulted in a Chopart amputation of his left foot. He entered the Army Paralympic Node in 2020 and has since been awarded the GOC-in-C Award and the VCOS Award. His para achievements include a bronze at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, a podium finish at the 2026 New Delhi Grand Prix and a bronze at the 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Para Games (personal best of 51.15m) which was part of India's clean sweep.
Havildar Kapil Kumar (5 RAJPUT)
Havildar Kapil Kumar competes in 400m freestyle swimming. He suffered a battle injury in the November 2017 mine blast at Uri which resulted in the amputation of his left leg below the knee. He joined the Army Paralympic Node in July 2018. He picked up a national medal in 2021, a silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games and the GOC-in-C Award. Continuing his international success, he secured a bronze medal in the 400m event, clocking 53.61 seconds, at the 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Para Games
Subedar Ajay Kumar (12 DOGRA)
Ajay Kumar competes in 400m athletics. He sustained a battle injury in a November 2017 mine blast at Uri, leading to the amputation of his left leg below the knee. Joining the Army Paralympic Node in July 2018, he won a national medal in 2021, silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, and the GOC-in-C Award. Continuing his international success, he secured a bronze medal in the 400m event, clocking 53.61 seconds, at the 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Para Games.