From Hokato Sema To Solairaj: Meet The Soldier-Athletes Who Overcame Battlefield Injuries To Win Glory For India

Hokato Sema is a shot putter. He lost his left leg below the knee in a mine blast in J&K in October 2002. After rehab he joined the Army Paralympic Node in 2017. His career has been one of the most decorated in the Army with an Arjuna Award, AVSM, a bronze at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games and a historic bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics (Nagaland's first Paralympic medallist). He has continued his journey to great success and has picked up another bronze in shot put at the 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Para Games.