Asian Para Games 2026: Pradeep Kumar Wins Silver, Ayush Verma Takes Bronze In Men’s Javelin F53/54

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 20 October 2026 8:08 am

India secured a double podium in the men’s javelin throw F53/54 at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday, as Pradeep Kumar won silver with a personal best of 27.45m in the mixed-class event here. Ayush Verma claimed bronze through the Raza points system, while Iran’s Erfan Bandori took gold.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 20 October 2026 8:08 am

Pradeep Kumar in action during the javelin throw final at the Asian Para Games 2026 | Photo: SAI Media