Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Asian Para Games 2026: Pradeep Kumar Wins Silver, Ayush Verma Takes Bronze In Men’s Javelin F53/54

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India secured a double podium in the men’s javelin throw F53/54 at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday, as Pradeep Kumar won silver with a personal best of 27.45m in the mixed-class event here. Ayush Verma claimed bronze through the Raza points system, while Iran’s Erfan Bandori took gold.

image Prefer on Google
Pradeep Kumar in action during the javelin throw final at the Asian Para Games 2026
Pradeep Kumar in action during the javelin throw final at the Asian Para Games 2026 | Photo: SAI Media
Summary of this article

  • Pradeep Kumar won silver in the men’s javelin throw F53/54 at the Asian Para Games

  • Pradeep produced a personal best throw of 27.45m and finished second in the mixed-class event

  • Ayush Verma secured bronze for India in the F53/54 contest on Tuesday

India sealed a double podium in the men’s javelin throw F53/54 at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday, with Pradeep Kumar taking silver and Ayush Verma winning bronze. Pradeep claimed his second successive silver medal in the event.

The Indian pair finished among the medals in a mixed-class competition that combines F53 and F54 athletes. Pradeep secured second place with a personal best, while Ayush took bronze through the Raza points system despite a shorter throw.

Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 20 Day 5

Pradeep produced a personal best throw of 27.45m. Competing in F54, he finished second in the men’s javelin throw F53/54 event. The mark earned him his second successive silver medal at the Asian Para Games.

Ayush completed India’s strong finish. Competing in F53, the 35-year-old logged 17.88m and still clinched bronze after earning enough Raza points. The system lifted him onto the podium despite a comparatively shorter throw.

Ayush finished ahead of Thailand’s Sahar-dam Yaena of F54, who threw 23.31m. Ayush gained more Raza points because his higher degree of disability carries greater weight in the combined event.

Related Content
Who Is Rinku Hooda? Indian Para-Javelin Star Wins Gold At Asian Para Games 2026 - PCI
Asian Para Games 2026: Soumya Kumar Wins Gold, Radha Venkatesh Bags Silver In 1500m - PCI
Indian athlete Rinku Hooda in action at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe. - X | SAI Media
Yashvir Singh claimed the Asian Games 2026 javelin silver, Rohit Yadav secured the bronze medal. - KirenRijiju/X
Asian Para Games 2026: Deepthi Jeevanji Smashes Games Record To Win Women's 400m T20 Gold

By Outlook Sports Desk

Iran’s Erfan Bandori successfully defended his gold with a Games record throw of 30.24m. His mark put him clear of the field in the mixed-class contest.

Raza points is a method that converts performances into scores when different classifications are clubbed into one event. The scoring takes into account the degree of disability across categories.

F53 athletes typically have full function of their arms and hands but lack abdominal muscles and lower spinal muscle activity, which leaves them with no sitting balance. F54 athletes have full upper muscle power in the arms and partial-to-full trunk muscle power, though movement in the mid-trunk and legs is still affected to a high degree.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories