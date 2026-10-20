Asian Para Games 2026: Devender Kumar, Rakesh And Pradeep Kumar Script Historic Podium Sweep

Devender Kumar won gold in the men’s discus throw F44 with a 49.71m throw
Rakesh claimed silver with 49.45m, while Pradeep Kumar secured bronze with 51.15m
India completed a podium sweep at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan
India enjoyed a memorable moment in para-athletics at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as Devender Kumar, Rakesh and Pradeep Kumar secured a gold-silver-bronze sweep in the men’s discus throw. Competing in the combined F43/F44/F62/F64 event at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, the Indian athletes showcased their strength and consistency to occupy all three podium places.
Devender led the charge with a winning performance, while Rakesh finished a close second. Pradeep completed the Indian podium with a bronze medal, adding to the country’s growing medal tally at the continental para-sport competition.
Devender Kumar Leads Indian Podium Sweep With Gold
Devender Kumar produced a throw of 49.71 metres to win gold in the men’s discus throw F44 category, earning 781 Raza points. His performance ensured India topped the podium in a competition featuring athletes from multiple classification categories.
Rakesh, also competing in the F44 category, claimed silver with a best throw of 49.45 metres. He registered 771 Raza points, finishing just 0.26 metres behind his compatriot in a closely contested battle for the top position.
Pradeep Kumar secured the bronze medal in the F64 category. Despite competing in a different classification, he recorded an impressive throw of 51.15 metres, earning 669 Raza points under the event’s classification-based scoring system.
The results highlighted India’s depth in para athletics, with three athletes from the country occupying the podium in the same event.
India Continues Strong Run at Asian Para Games 2026
The discus throw sweep added to India’s encouraging campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games, where athletes have been collecting medals across athletics, shooting, swimming, powerlifting and table tennis.
India’s para-athletes have been among the major contributors to the country’s medal haul, with several impressive performances in track and field events. The latest podium sweep further underlined the country’s growing competitiveness in para-sport.
The achievement represents a significant milestone on the continental stage for Devender, Rakesh and Pradeep. Their performances also provide another reason for Indian fans to celebrate the country’s para-athletes, whose determination and consistency continue to bring international recognition to Indian sport.