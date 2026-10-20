Asian Para Games 2026: Devender Kumar, Rakesh And Pradeep Kumar Script Historic Podium Sweep

India enjoyed a memorable moment in para-athletics at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as Devender Kumar, Rakesh and Pradeep Kumar secured a gold-silver-bronze sweep in the men’s discus throw. Competing in the combined F43/F44/F62/F64 event at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, the Indian athletes showcased their strength and consistency to occupy all three podium places.