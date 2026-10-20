Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 20 Day 5: Deepthi Jeevanji Wins Gold In 400m; Double Podium Finish In Javelin

Follow Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates on October 20 for India's latest results, medal winners, key performances, live updates and major moments across multiple sporting events in Japan

India will continue its campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday, October 20, with a packed schedule featuring several medal events and crucial knockout fixtures. Indian athletes will compete across para athletics, para archery, para badminton, para shooting, para swimming, para powerlifting, para table tennis and other disciplines. Simran Sharma will be among the key athletes to watch in the women's 200m events, while Sheetal Devi and Harvinder Singh will lead India's challenge in para archery. Nishad Kumar will also be in action in the men's high jump, while Manish Narwal will compete in the men's 10m air pistol event. India will also have medal opportunities in powerlifting, swimming and table tennis, alongside important badminton quarter-finals. Follow our Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 20 Day 5 blog for the latest results, medal updates, Indian athletes' performances and major developments throughout the day.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Oct 2026, 08:54:45 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Para Archery- Sheetal Devi In Final! Sheetal Devi Storms into Para Compound Women’s Final. Sheetal Devi defeated Japan’s Shinohara Aya 145–137 in the semi-final. she will face Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah in the final.

20 Oct 2026, 08:42:17 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Para Athletics- Bronze In Men's Shot Put! India’s Praveen Sharma secured the bronze medal in the Men’s Shot Put F11, registering a personal best of 13.86m with his final throw. Huge congratulations to Praveen Sharma on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Shot Put F11 event at the Asian Para Games 2026! A powerful display of grit and strength that brings immense pride to the nation! #Cheer4Bharat #AsianParaGames2026 https://t.co/FrpHcVlD8q — Raksha Khadse (@khadseraksha) October 20, 2026

20 Oct 2026, 08:22:18 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Para Table Tennis- Bronze For Prachi Pandey! It's raining medals for India at the moment! Prachi Pandey won a bronze medal in the women's para table tennis Class 6, despite losing to Najlah Al-Dayyeni in the semi-final. Prachi lost the match 0-3 (9:11, 2:11, 8:11), settling for bronze medal.

20 Oct 2026, 08:16:21 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Para Table Tennis- Bronze For Sahana! India secured another podium finish in para table tennis at the Asian Para Games after Ravi Baby Sahana claimed a bronze medal.

20 Oct 2026, 07:52:56 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Para Table Tennis- Bronze For Sonal! Sonalben Patel added another medal to India's tally by securing a bronze in the women's singles Class 3 para table tennis event. Although she suffered a 0-3 defeat (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) against South Korea's Yoon Jiyu in the semifinal.

20 Oct 2026, 07:51:50 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Para Athletics- Double Podium In Javelin! Pradeep Kumar and Ayush Verma delivered podium finishes in the men's F53/F54 javelin final. Pradeep secured the silver medal in the F54 division after a 27.45m best throw, while Ayush captured bronze in the F53 class with a mark of 17.88m.

20 Oct 2026, 07:27:38 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Para Athletics- Gold For Deepthi! Gold!!! Deepthi Jeevanji has delivered a golden performance for India, clinching the gold medal in the women's 400m T20 final with an incredible timing of 56.36 seconds, which also sets a new Games Record (GR).

20 Oct 2026, 07:22:52 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Para Athletics- Javelin Throw! India remains firmly in medal contention during the men's F53/F54 javelin final, with two athletes well-positioned in the standings. Pradeep Kumar is currently placed second in the F54 division courtesy of his 27.45m throw, while Ayush Verma occupies third place in the F53 category with a best mark of 17.88m. Even though Iran's Erfan Bondori paces the combined leaderboard with a 30.24m effort, the Indian duo will aim to optimize their remaining throws as the competition unfolds.

20 Oct 2026, 07:18:51 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Today's Schedule! Table Tennis 6:00 AM IST: Para Table Tennis, Women’s Singles Class 4-5 Semifinal: Bhavinaben Patel vs Bian Zhang (China). (Medal event)

6:45 AM IST: Para Table Tennis, Women’s Singles Class 3 Semifinal: Sonalben Patel vs Jiyu Yoon (Korea). (Medal event)

7:30 AM IST: Para Table Tennis, Women’s Singles Class 6 Semifinal: Prachi Pandey vs Najlah Al-Dayyeni (Iraq). (Medal event)

7:30 AM IST: Para Table Tennis, Women’s Singles Class 9 Semifinal: Baby Sahana Ravi vs Jingdian Mao (China). (Medal event)

8:10 AM IST: Para Table Tennis, Women’s Singles Class 3 Semifinal: Sonalben Patel.

11:30 AM IST: Para Table Tennis, Women’s Singles Class 3 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification: Sonalben Patel. (Medal event)

11:30 AM IST: Para Table Tennis, Women’s Singles Class 4-5 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification: Bhavinaben Patel. (Medal event)

11:30 AM IST: Para Table Tennis, Women’s Singles Class 6 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification: Prachi Pandey. (Medal event)

11:30 AM IST: Para Table Tennis, Women’s Singles Class 9 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification: Baby Sahana Ravi. (Medal event) Archery 4:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Recurve Individual Round of 16: Harvinder Singh vs Bing-yu Li (Chinese Taipei).

4:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Recurve Individual Round of 16: Vijay Sundi vs Lung-hui Tsang (Chinese Taipei).

4:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Recurve Individual Round of 16: Pooja vs Chi Hui Loh (Malaysia).

4:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Recurve Individual Round of 16: Bhawna vs Marzhan Sabit (Kazakhstan).

4:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Compound Individual Round of 16: Toman Kumar vs Arif Firmansyah (Indonesia).

4:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Compound Individual Round of 16: Shyam Sunder Swami vs Yuya Oe (Japan).

4:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Compound Individual Round of 16: Sheetal Devi vs Yuen Wah Chen (Hong Kong).

4:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Compound Individual Round of 16: Payal Nag vs I-fen Chang (Chinese Taipei).

5:30 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s W1 Individual Quarter-final: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, opponent to be confirmed.

5:30 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Recurve Individual Quarter-final, subject to qualification: Harvinder Singh.

5:30 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Recurve Individual Quarter-final, subject to qualification: Vijay Sundi.

5:30 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Recurve Individual Quarter-final, subject to qualification: Bhawna.

5:30 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Recurve Individual Quarter-final, subject to qualification: Pooja.

5:30 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Compound Individual Quarter-final, subject to qualification: Toman Kumar.

5:30 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Compound Individual Quarter-final, subject to qualification: Shyam Sunder Swami.

5:30 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Compound Individual Quarter-final, subject to qualification: Sheetal Devi.

5:30 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Compound Individual Quarter-final, subject to qualification: Payal Nag.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s W1 Individual Semifinal, subject to qualification: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s W1 Individual Semifinal, direct entry as top seed: Swati Chaudhary.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Recurve Individual Semifinal, subject to qualification: Harvinder Singh.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Recurve Individual Semifinal, subject to qualification: Vijay Sundi.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Recurve Individual Semifinal, subject to qualification: Bhawna.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Recurve Individual Semifinal, subject to qualification: Pooja.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Compound Individual Semifinal, subject to qualification: Toman Kumar.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Compound Individual Semifinal, subject to qualification: Shyam Sunder Swami.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Compound Individual Semifinal, subject to qualification: Sheetal Devi.

6:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Compound Individual Semifinal, subject to qualification: Payal Nag.

8:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Mixed Team Compound Quarter-final: Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar.

8:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Mixed Team Recurve Quarter-final: Harvinder Singh and Bhawna.

8:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Mixed Team Compound Quarter-final: Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar.

8:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Mixed Team Recurve Quarter-final: Harvinder Singh and Bhawna.

11:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s W1 Doubles Quarter-final: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Vinayak Anmol Breed.

11:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Recurve Doubles Quarter-final: Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi.

11:15 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Compound Doubles Quarter-final: Shyam Sunder Swami and Toman Kumar.

11:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Compound Doubles Semifinal, direct entry as top seed: Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag.

11:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Recurve Doubles Semifinal, subject to qualification: Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi.

11:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Women’s Recurve Doubles Semifinal, direct entry: Bhawna and Pooja.

11:45 AM IST: Para Archery, Men’s Compound Doubles Semifinal, subject to qualification: Shyam Sunder Swami and Toman Kumar.

12:30 PM IST: Para Archery, W1 Mixed Team Quarter-final: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Swati Chaudhary. Badminton 5:30 AM IST: Para Badminton, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Quarter-final: Manisha Ramadass and Pramod Bhagat vs Chanida Srinavakul and Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand).

6:10 AM IST: Para Badminton, Mixed Doubles SH6 Group A: Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Yu-yen Wu and Jia-Siang Lin (Chinese Taipei).

6:10 AM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Singles WH2: Haris Mythili Srikumar vs Jianpeng Mai (China).

6:20 AM IST: Para Badminton, Women’s Singles WH1: Pallavi K.M. vs Guang-Chiou Hu (Chinese Taipei).

7:30 AM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3 Quarter-final: Umesh Vikram Kumar vs Nitesh Kumar.

7:30 AM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3 Quarter-final: Nitesh Kumar vs Umesh Vikram Kumar.

8:10 AM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3 Quarter-final: Pramod Bhagat vs Daisuke Fujihara (Japan).

8:10 AM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4 Round of 16: Abhijeet Sakhuja vs Pengfei Chen (China).

8:10 AM IST: Para Badminton, Women’s Singles SL3 Quarter-final: Sanjana Kumari vs Yuemei Liu (China).

9:30 AM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4 Round of 16: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand).

10:10 AM IST: Para Badminton, Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2 Quarter-final: Alphia James and Prem Kumar Ale vs Menglu Yin and Jianpeng Mai (China).

10:50 AM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Singles SU5 Round of 16: Hardik Makkar vs Suryo Nugroho (Indonesia).

11:20 AM IST: Para Badminton, Women’s Singles WH2: Alphia James vs I-Chen Yang (Chinese Taipei).

11:30 AM IST: Para Badminton, Women’s Singles SL3 Quarter-final: Sanjana Kumari vs Yuemei Liu (China).

12:10 PM IST: Para Badminton, Women’s Singles SL4: Kanak Singh Jadaun vs Suzu Nakamura (Japan).

12:50 PM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Doubles WH1-WH2 Quarter-final: Prem Kumar Ale and Abu Hubaida vs Mohd. Ikhwan Bin Ramli and Noor Azwan Bin Noorlan.

1:30 PM IST: Para Badminton, Women’s Doubles WH1-WH2: Pallavi K.M. and Alphia James vs Jiaqi Li and Hongyan Li (China).

1:30 PM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Singles SH6 Quarter-final: Krishna Nagar vs Natthapong Meechai (Thailand).

1:30 PM IST: Para Badminton, Men’s Singles SH6 Quarter-final: Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Qingtao Zeng (China). Athletics 5:40 AM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Javelin Throw F53/F54 Final: Ayush Verma. (Medal event)

5:40 AM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Javelin Throw F53/F54 Final: Pradeep Kumar. (Medal event)

5:45 AM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Long Jump T37/T38 Final: Rakesh Bhai Bhatt. (Medal event)

6:15 AM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s 200m T11 Final: Ravanni Valasanaini. (Medal event)

6:30 AM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Shot Put F11 Final: Praveen Sharma. (Medal event)

6:35 AM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw F57 Final: Parveen Kumar. (Medal event)

6:53 AM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s 400m T20 Final: Deepthi Jeevanji. (Medal event)

8:10 AM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 Heats: Simran.

8:10 AM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 Heats: Tejalben Amraji Damor. (Medal event)

1:35 PM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s Javelin Throw F55/F56 Final: Suchitra Parida. (Medal event)

1.40 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw F51/F52/F53 Final: Pranav Soorma. (Medal event)

1:40 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw F51/F52/F53 Final: Ram Ratan Singh. (Medal event)

2:24 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s 100m T13 Final: Sujith Mandalamkunnath. (Medal event)

2:38 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s 100m T45/T46/T47 Round 1: Dilip Gavit. (Medal event)

2:38 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s 100m T45/T46/T47 Round 1: Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath.

3:15 PM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s 200m T12 Final, subject to qualification: Simran. (Medal event)

3:15 PM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s 200m T12 Final, subject to qualification: Tejalben Amraji Damor. (Medal event)

3:23 PM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s 200m T35 Final: Preeti Pal. (Medal event)

3:35 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Shot Put F56/F57 Final: Hokato Sema Hokato. (Medal event)

3:35 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Shot Put F56/F57 Final: Soman Rana. (Medal event)

4:05 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s High Jump T45/T46/T47 Final: Nishad Kumar. (Medal event)

4:17 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw F43/F44/F62/F64 Final: Devender Kumar. (Medal event)

4:17 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw F43/F44/F62/F64 Final: Pardeep Kumar. (Medal event)

4:17 PM IST: Para Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw F43/F44/F62/F64 Final: Rakesh. (Medal event)

4:37 PM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s 200m T45/T46/T47 Final: Anjanaben Rohit Bumbadiya. (Medal event)

4:37 PM IST: Para Athletics, Women’s 200m T45/T46/T47 Final: Jayanti Behera. (Medal event) Judo 6:30 AM IST: Para Judo, Women’s J1 -70kg Quarter-final: Renuka Narayan Salve vs Atsumi Nishimura (Japan).

6:30 AM IST: Para Judo, Men’s J1 -70kg Repechage, subject to qualification: Renuka Narayan Salve.

6:30 AM IST: Para Judo, Men’s J1 -70kg Final of Repechage, subject to qualification: Renuka Narayan Salve.

6:30 AM IST: Para Judo, Men’s J1 -70kg Semifinal, subject to qualification: Renuka Narayan Salve.

12:30 PM IST: Para Judo, Men’s J1 -70kg Bronze Medal Match, subject to qualification: Renuka Narayan Salve. (Medal event)

12:30 PM IST: Para Judo, Men’s J1 -70kg Final, subject to qualification: Renuka Narayan Salve. (Medal event) Shooting 6:30 AM IST: Para Shooting, P1 10m Air Pistol SH1 Men Qualification: Manish Narwal, Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal.

6:30 AM IST: Para Shooting, P2 10m Air Pistol SH1 Women Qualification: Bhakti Sharma, Rubina Francis, Srishti Arora and Sumedha Pathak.

8:40 AM IST: Para Shooting, P1 10m Air Pistol SH1 Men Final, subject to qualification: Indian qualifiers. (Medal event)

10:30 AM IST: Para Shooting, P2 10m Air Pistol SH1 Women Final, subject to qualification: Indian qualifiers. (Medal event) Swimming 7:05 AM IST: Para Swimming, Men’s 50m Butterfly S5 Heats, Heat 2: Abdul Quadir Indori.

7:09 AM IST: Para Swimming, Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB13 Heats, Heat 1/2: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina.

7:38 AM IST: Para Swimming, Men’s 100m Freestyle S6 Heats, Heat 2: Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni.

1:30 PM IST: Para Swimming, Men’s 400m Freestyle S13 Final: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina. (Medal event)

1:39 PM IST: Para Swimming, Men’s 400m Freestyle S11 Final: Himanshu Nandal. (Medal event)

3:32 PM IST: Para Swimming, Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM7 Final: Suyash Narayan Jadhav. (Medal event)

3:32 PM IST: Para Swimming, Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM7 Final: Niranjan Mukundan. (Medal event)

4:06 PM IST: Para Swimming, Women’s 100m Backstroke S10 Final: Devanshi Satija. (Medal event) Boccia 8:10 AM IST: Para Boccia, Women’s Individual BC3, Pool A Match 10: Anjali Devi vs Beibei Yang (China).

2:15 PM IST: Para Boccia, Women’s Individual BC3, Pool A Match 10: Anjali Devi vs Beibei Yang (China). Powerlifting 8:30 AM IST: Para Powerlifting, Men’s Up to 65kg Final: Ashok. (Medal event)

1:00 PM IST: Para Powerlifting, Men’s Up to 72kg Final: Jhandu Kumar. (Medal event)

2:30 PM IST: Para Powerlifting, Women’s Up to 61kg Final: Suman Devi. (Medal event)

2:30 PM IST: Para Powerlifting, Women’s Up to 61kg Final: Seema Rani. (Medal event) Cycling 8:30 AM IST: Para Cycling, Men’s 1000m Time Trial Qualifying: Arshad Shaik.

12:26 PM IST: Para Cycling, Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final, subject to qualification: Arshad Shaik. (Medal event) Blind Football 11:30 AM IST: Blind Football, Men’s Team Preliminary Round: India vs Iran.

20 Oct 2026, 07:11:41 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 20), Day 5: Another Record! Another world record for Sheetal Devi! It's just Sheetal Devi's world, and we are just living in it! Absolute mastery from the Indian archer as she sets another world record. She has now shot 149 to beat Hong Kong’s Chan Yuen Wah in the pre-quarter-finals. Her score surpasses the previous elimination-round world record of 148, held by Jessica Stretton for seven years. Earlier, she equalled the world record with 704/720 in the women’s compound qualification round.