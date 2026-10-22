PCI Sends Athlete Back From Asian Para Games In Japan Over Alleged Misconduct, Faces Life Ban

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 22 October 2026 9:16 pm

The Paralympic Committee of India on Thursday said an athlete has been sent back from the Asian Para Games in Japan over alleged misconduct and may face a life ban after the event ends on Saturday. PCI said the athlete was removed from the contingent, while its immediate focus remains India’s medal campaign

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 22 October 2026 9:16 pm

PCI said an athlete has been sent back from the Asian Para Games in Japan over alleged misconduct. (Photo: X|Paralympic India)