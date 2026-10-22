PCI Sends Athlete Back From Asian Para Games In Japan Over Alleged Misconduct, Faces Life Ban

PCI said an athlete has been sent back from the Asian Para Games in Japan over alleged misconduct
The committee said the athlete could face a life ban after the Games conclude on Saturday
The Chef de Mission has recommended the strictest disciplinary action, including a lifetime ban
The Paralympic Committee of India reported on Thursday that an athlete has been sent back from the Asian Para Games in Japan over alleged misconduct and could face a life ban once the event wraps up later this week.
The committee did not name the athlete or describe the alleged offence. It stated that "stringent" action would follow after the Games end on Saturday.
PCI also stated that its immediate priority is the Indian contingent's campaign in Japan. The committee said it wants the athletes to keep competing and adding to the medal tally.
PCI Statement
In a statement, the committee said: "The Paralympic Committee of India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexual misconduct or behaviour that violates the dignity, safety and rights of others."
It also told that the team leadership had already sought the toughest penalty. "In the present matter, the Chef de Mission (CDM) has recommended the strictest disciplinary action, including a lifetime ban against the athlete concerned. The athlete has been sent back to India from Japan."
The committee further told that more steps would come after the event. "Further action will be taken by the competent authorities in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures after the conclusion of the Asian Para Games," it said.
Discipline And Conduct
PCI stated that it had prepared the contingent before departure. The committee said it ran several workshops ahead of the Games to brief the travelling contingent on expected behaviour, responsibilities, discipline and the code of conduct.
It also underlined due process in a statement. "...participation in international sporting events carries a responsibility to uphold the values of respect, integrity and accountability. Any alleged misconduct will be dealt with seriously, in accordance with the established disciplinary framework and principles of due process," the committee said to PTI.
For now, the priority remains competition. "At this stage, the primary focus of the Indian contingent remains on supporting our athletes in delivering their best performances and continuing to win medals for the country," it told.
PCI linked conduct to India's image at the Games. "The Committee remains committed to ensuring that India’s representation at the Games reflects not only sporting excellence but also discipline, dignity and responsible conduct,"
The statement says any disciplinary process will be taken up after the event closes on Saturday. Until then, the committee has not revealed the athlete's identity or the specific nature of the alleged misconduct.