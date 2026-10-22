Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Güler And Mbappe Shine As Los Blancos Brush Aside Red Bulls

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 22 October 2026 5:31 pm

Real Madrid maintained their flawless start to the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League league phase with a dominant 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu. Although Leipzig looked threatening early on, José Mourinho's side broke the deadlock just before halftime when Bernardo Silva pounced on a loose rebound. The hosts seized total control after the interval. Arda Güler doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, before Kylian Mbappé added a clinical third late in the game. While Tidiam Gomis briefly pulled one back for the visitors, substitute Yan Diomandé capped off the stellar performance with a stunning late volley against his former club, securing all three points and keeping Madrid perfect. The victory extends Real Madrid's perfect European record to three wins from three matches following earlier triumphs against Inter and Roma. Arda Güler was named player of the match providing Madrid with huge momentum ahead of their upcoming El Clásico clash against Barcelona.