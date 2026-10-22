Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Güler And Mbappe Shine As Los Blancos Brush Aside Red Bulls

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Real Madrid maintained their flawless start to the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League league phase with a dominant 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu. Although Leipzig looked threatening early on, José Mourinho's side broke the deadlock just before halftime when Bernardo Silva pounced on a loose rebound. The hosts seized total control after the interval. Arda Güler doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, before Kylian Mbappé added a clinical third late in the game. While Tidiam Gomis briefly pulled one back for the visitors, substitute Yan Diomandé capped off the stellar performance with a stunning late volley against his former club, securing all three points and keeping Madrid perfect. The victory extends Real Madrid's perfect European record to three wins from three matches following earlier triumphs against Inter and Roma. Arda Güler was named player of the match providing Madrid with huge momentum ahead of their upcoming El Clásico clash against Barcelona.

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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is in action during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Real Madrids Endrick
Real Madrid's Endrick is in action during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Rocco Reitz
Leipzig's Rocco Reitz is shown a yellow card during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Eduardo Camavinga
Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner fouls Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Arda Guler
Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Arda Guler
Real Madrid's Arda Guler, center right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Real Madrids Bernardo Silva
Real Madrid's Bernardo Silva, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Christopher Nkunku
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, center, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, left, and Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Leipzigs Brajan Gruda
Leipzig's Brajan Gruda, right, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League highlights-Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen is in action during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

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