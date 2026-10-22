Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Gavit Wins Second Gold As He Finishes On Top In Men's 400m T47 Final

Indian para-athlete Dilip Gavit secured his second gold medal of the ongoing Asian Para Games
He won the men's 400m T47 final with an impressive timing of 48.27 seconds
Compatriot Bhavikkumar Bharwad clinched the silver medal with a time of 49.31 seconds
Indian para-athlete Dilip Gavit continued his golden run at the Asian Para Games, clinching gold in the men's 400m T47 event on Thursday, October 22.
This marks Gavit's second gold medal of the ongoing Asian Para Games, having earlier claimed top spot in the men's 100m T47 race. The victory takes his overall Asian Para Games medal tally to three, adding to the gold he won in the men's 400m T47 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games.
On Thursday, Dilip Gavit clinched the gold medal, clocking an impressive 48.27 seconds. His compatriot Bhavikkumar Bharwad secured the silver medal with a timing of 49.31 seconds, giving India a memorable one-two finish in the event.
Japan’s Kakeru Ishida finished third with a time of 49.58 seconds.
The T47 classification is for athletes with an amputation below the elbow, a wrist amputation or a similar impairment or deficiency affecting one upper limb.
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