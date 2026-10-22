Nightmare In Christchurch: Unwanted History For India As Five Bowlers Go For 40-Plus Runs Against New Zealand

India's bowling attack conceded 40 or more runs across all five bowlers for the first time in T20I history
New Zealand posted a formidable 225/4, powered by Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82 and aggressive contributions from Finn Allen and Bevon Jacobs
Axar Patel proved the most expensive bowler with 1/51 as New Zealand registered their joint-highest T20I total against India
India’s bowling attack endured an unprecedented nightmare in Christchurch as New Zealand powered their way to a massive 225/4 in the first T20I on Thursday. In a forgettable chapter for Indian cricket, all five deployed bowlers conceded 40 or more runs—a grim statistical first in the nation’s 19-year T20 International history.
Electing to field, India struggled to stem the run flow despite early swing on offer. Returning veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar started tightly before Tim Seifert and Finn Allen tore into the attack, taking 17 runs apiece off Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh. Mayank Yadav eventually provided the opening breakthrough by removing Seifert for 24, but the onslaught continued unabated. Allen slammed a fiery 24-ball 45, ensuring the Black Caps finished the powerplay at a commanding 65/1.
The middle and death overs belonged entirely to Glenn Phillips, who destabilized India’s tactical plans with an unbeaten 82 off 40 deliveries, studded with eight boundaries and three sixes. Phillips found crucial support from Daryl Mitchell (28) and Bevon Jacobs, who smashed a rapid 31 off 16 balls. Together, Phillips and Jacobs added 73 runs off just 32 balls to propel New Zealand to their highest-ever T20I total against India, accumulating 67 runs in the final five overs alone.
India’s bowling figures reflected the widespread damage. Axar Patel registered the most expensive spell, taking 1/51 at an economy rate of 12.75, while Bhuvneshwar finished with 0/49. Arshdeep picked up a wicket but gave away 45 runs, and both Mayank and Nitish Kumar Reddy conceded 40 runs in their respective four-over spells. Exposing severe bowling vulnerabilities, India's five-pronged attack failed to maintain control, setting an unwanted record in international cricket.