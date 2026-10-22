Nightmare In Christchurch: Unwanted History For India As Five Bowlers Go For 40-Plus Runs Against New Zealand

The middle and death overs belonged entirely to Glenn Phillips, who destabilized India’s tactical plans with an unbeaten 82 off 40 deliveries, studded with eight boundaries and three sixes. Phillips found crucial support from Daryl Mitchell (28) and Bevon Jacobs, who smashed a rapid 31 off 16 balls. Together, Phillips and Jacobs added 73 runs off just 32 balls to propel New Zealand to their highest-ever T20I total against India, accumulating 67 runs in the final five overs alone.