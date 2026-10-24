India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2026: Head-To-Head Record & Hagley Oval Pitch Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2026: Everything you need to know about the Christchurch clash, including head-to-head records and the Hagley Oval pitch report, ahead of Saturday’s match on October 24

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India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2026: Head-To-Head Record & Hagley Oval Pitch Report
India registered the highest successful run chase at Hagley Oval. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • India lead the T20I head-to-head 20-11 against New Zealand, with one match tied

  • Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I with a right adductor strain, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in contention

  • Hagley Oval could favour batters, but early seam movement and dew may influence the match

India will look to extend their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

The visitors won the series opener by four wickets on Thursday after chasing down a target of 226 in a high-scoring encounter.

New Zealand will aim to bounce back on home soil after pushing India deep into the chase. However, India will have to make a change to their batting combination, with Ishan Kishan ruled out of the second match due to a low-grade right adductor strain.

Kumar Kushagra has been added to the squad as cover, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in contention to feature in the IND playing XI.

Here is a look at the head-to-head record and Hagley Oval pitch report ahead of the match.

India Vs New Zealand T20I: Head-To-Head Record

Total matches: 32

India won: 20

New Zealand won: 11

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The India vs New Zealand second T20I is set for Hagley Oval in Christchurch. - BLACKCAPS/X
India bowlers in action during 1st T20I 2026 against New Zealand at Hagley Oval. - bcci/X
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. - Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India during their first training session at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch - | Photo: X/BCCI

Tied: 1

India hold the advantage in the T20I rivalry, having won 20 of their 32 meetings against New Zealand. The visitors have also won four of the last five completed matches between the teams, including Thursday's series opener in Christchurch.

Hagley Oval Pitch Report

Hagley Oval produced a run-filled contest in the first T20I, with New Zealand posting 225 before India completed the chase with four wickets to spare. The same pitch is expected to be used for Saturday's match, meaning some wear and tear could influence how the surface behaves.

The opening encounter offered assistance to seamers early on, with some movement available before the pitch became more favourable for batting. Fast bowlers from both sides will look to exploit the conditions with the new ball, while batters could find scoring easier once they settle at the crease.

Dew is expected to play a significant role in the evening fixture, scheduled to begin at 8pm local time. The captain winning the toss could therefore prefer to bowl first, as a wet ball may make life difficult for the bowling side during the second innings.

Christchurch is forecast to have clear and sunny conditions, although temperatures are expected to drop into the early teens in degrees Celsius by match time. The cooler weather and potential dew could influence the teams' strategies.

For team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming details, read our IND vs NZ preview.

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