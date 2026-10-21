India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2026: Head-to-Head Record & Hagley Oval Pitch Stats

India and New Zealand kick off their five-match T20I series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on October 22
Shreyas Iyer's India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand, with explosive batting and pace bowling likely to be decisive
Check live head-to-head record and pitch report
India will look to continue their dominance in T20I cricket as they face New Zealand in the first match on Thursday, October 22, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
The Shreyas Iyer-led India is coming into the series following a 2-2 draw against the West Indies in a five-match home T20I series, after the decider was washed out.
New Zealand faced a similar situation in their latest T20I assignment against Bangladesh, where the series decider was washed out, leaving the three-match series tied at 1-1.
India and New Zealand share a fierce modern rivalry, highlighted by the 2019 World Cup semi-final where the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking defeat.
The latest chapter was written when New Zealand became the first team in over a decade to defeat India in a Test series on Indian soil. However, India bounced back by beating New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup final.
Let's take a look at the India vs New Zealand head-to-head record before the series commences.
India Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In T20I
Total Matches: 31
India Won: 19
New Zealand Won: 11
Tied: 1
India Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In Tests & ODIs
|Format
|Total Matches Player
|India Won
|New Zealand Won
|Draw / Tied
|No Result
|Test
|65
|22
|16
|27 (Draws)
|0
|ODI
|123
|63
|52
|1 (Tied)
|7
India's T20I Record In New Zealand
Total Matches Played: 12
India Won: 6
New Zealand Won: 5
Tied: 1
India's Record In New Zealand In Tests & ODIs
|Format
|Total Matches Player
|India Won
|New Zealand Won
|Draw / Tied
|No Result
|Test
|25
|5
|10
|10
|0
|ODI
|45
|14
|26
|1 (Tied)
|4
Pitch Report & Conditions
The weather leading up to the series has been quite nice with pleasant daytime highs in the mid-20s, but since it's still early summer, things will change quickly by evening.
By the time the match starts at 8:00 PM (local time), it will get pretty chilly. The fresh pitches will also make it feel quite nippy underfoot, and dew is likely to become a factor later in the night.
|Total Matches Played
|15
|Average Score
|153
|Average 1st Innings Score
|161
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|145
|Highest Team Total
|236/4
|Lowest Team Total
|91
|Most Runs By A Player
|Devon Conway (332)
|Highest Individual Score
|99* (Devon Conway)
|Most Wickets
|12 (Tim Southee & Ish Sodhi)
|Best Bowling Figures
|4/14 (Jacob Duffy)
India will be playing their first match at the Hagley Oval in T20I adding a new layer to the equation.