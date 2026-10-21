India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2026: Head-to-Head Record & Hagley Oval Pitch Stats

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2026: Everything you need to know about the series opener in Christchurch, including past encounters, venue stats, and key players to watch as the 40-day tour gets underway.

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India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2026: Head-to-Head Record & Hagley Oval Pitch Stats
India during their first training session at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India and New Zealand kick off their five-match T20I series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on October 22

  • Shreyas Iyer's India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand, with explosive batting and pace bowling likely to be decisive

  • Check live head-to-head record and pitch report

India will look to continue their dominance in T20I cricket as they face New Zealand in the first match on Thursday, October 22, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The Shreyas Iyer-led India is coming into the series following a 2-2 draw against the West Indies in a five-match home T20I series, after the decider was washed out.

New Zealand faced a similar situation in their latest T20I assignment against Bangladesh, where the series decider was washed out, leaving the three-match series tied at 1-1.

As both teams enter this new series, they will be eager to start with a win.

India and New Zealand share a fierce modern rivalry, highlighted by the 2019 World Cup semi-final where the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

The latest chapter was written when New Zealand became the first team in over a decade to defeat India in a Test series on Indian soil. However, India bounced back by beating New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup final.

Let's take a look at the India vs New Zealand head-to-head record before the series commences.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In T20I

  • Total Matches: 31

  • India Won: 19

  • New Zealand Won: 11

  • Tied: 1

India Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In Tests & ODIs

FormatTotal Matches PlayerIndia WonNew Zealand WonDraw / TiedNo Result
Test65221627 (Draws)0
ODI12363521 (Tied)7

India's T20I Record In New Zealand

  • Total Matches Played: 12

  • India Won: 6

  • New Zealand Won: 5

  • Tied: 1

India's Record In New Zealand In Tests & ODIs

FormatTotal Matches PlayerIndia WonNew Zealand WonDraw / TiedNo Result
Test25510100
ODI4514261 (Tied)4

Pitch Report & Conditions

The weather leading up to the series has been quite nice with pleasant daytime highs in the mid-20s, but since it's still early summer, things will change quickly by evening.

By the time the match starts at 8:00 PM (local time), it will get pretty chilly. The fresh pitches will also make it feel quite nippy underfoot, and dew is likely to become a factor later in the night.

Total Matches Played15
Average Score153
Average 1st Innings Score161
Average 2nd Innings Score145
Highest Team Total236/4
Lowest Team Total91
Most Runs By A PlayerDevon Conway (332)
Highest Individual Score99* (Devon Conway)
Most Wickets12 (Tim Southee & Ish Sodhi)
Best Bowling Figures4/14 (Jacob Duffy)

India will be playing their first match at the Hagley Oval in T20I adding a new layer to the equation.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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