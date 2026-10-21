India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India and New Zealand kick off their five-match T20I series in Christchurch on October 22
Shreyas Iyer's India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand, with explosive batting and pace bowling likely to be decisive
Check live streaming, TV broadcast details, match time and telecast information
India will begin their five-match T20I series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22, with both teams looking to make a strong start to the tour. The opening encounter will also provide an early opportunity to assess combinations ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup, which Australia and New Zealand will co-host.
Led by Shreyas Iyer, India will enter the contest with an explosive batting unit featuring Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, the team management faces an interesting selection dilemma, particularly when deciding on the opening combination. With several aggressive batters competing for places, the first T20I could offer valuable clues about India's preferred top order.
New Zealand banking on home conditions
New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, will aim to exploit the conditions at Christchurch to put India's powerful batting lineup under pressure. The hosts have a competitive squad featuring Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert, while their pace attack includes Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. Duffy has indicated that New Zealand have studied Sooryavanshi closely and are preparing plans to counter his aggressive batting.
The surface at Hagley Oval will be an important factor, with the possibility of seam movement and bounce offering encouragement to New Zealand's fast bowlers. India's pace attack, featuring Arshdeep Singh and the returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will also look to exploit any assistance available. Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the new ball could prove particularly valuable in the opening overs.
With both teams targeting a winning start, the contest could come down to India's top-order aggression against New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack. The first T20I begins at 12:30 PM IST on October 22 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
All You Need To Know About India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
When and Where Will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Take Place?
The 1st T20I match between India Vs New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 22.
What Time Will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Begin?
The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?
The 1st T20I between India Vs New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Online in India?
The 1st T20I between India Vs New Zealand will be streamed live in India on the SonyLIV app and website from 12:30 PM onwards.
India And New Zealand Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner. Clarkson and Tickner replaced the injured Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes.