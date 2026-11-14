India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India lead the five-match series 2-1 but enter the final ODI after a heavy defeat in Mount Maunganui
The visitors were dismissed for 89 in 26.4 overs while chasing 334, their second heaviest ODI loss in New Zealand
Matt Henry triggered the collapse with three wickets in his opening over and exposed India’s batting against seam
India enter Sunday’s fifth and final ODI against New Zealand with the series on the line and a clear batting problem to solve against seam. India still lead 2-1 despite a crushing defeat in Mount Maunganui on Friday.
The setback was severe. India were dismissed for 89 in 26.4 overs while chasing 334, their second heaviest ODI loss in New Zealand. Matt Henry all but settled the contest in his opening over when he struck three times and exposed India’s frailty in helpful conditions.
That collapse carries wider weight. India need to improve on pace-friendly surfaces before the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, where similar conditions could await. Sunday’s game at Bay Oval now offers both a chance to seal the series and a test of how quickly the batting unit can respond.
Batting Concerns
The collapse was shared across the order. It would be wrong to pin it on one batter alone, but Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, who had a forgettable captaincy debut, have still not made a mark in the five-match series.
Rohit was squared up by Henry, while Iyer was caught in the crease by a sharp incoming ball. Virat Kohli also had no answer to Henry on Friday night. For Rohit and Kohli, both one-format players, the match may also be their last ODI tour of New Zealand.
The collapse to 89 all out in 26.4 overs while chasing 334 did not sit well with head coach Gautam Gambhir. “These are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup. The bigger concern is not the runs. It's how quickly we got bundled out, around 26 or 27 overs. That is something which is always a concern,” Gambhir told.
Bowling Matchups
The contrast began early. New Zealand reduced India to 9 for 4 in the sixth over, while India’s pacers failed to create the same pressure in the opening powerplay.
Iyer said conditions changed drastically in favour of the bowlers in the second innings. Even so, India could not match New Zealand’s new-ball impact, and he also pointed to a stark difference in the way the two sets of pacers operated in the first powerplay. That left the visitors chasing the game almost from the start.
Gurnoor Brar leaked runs and so did Auqib Nabi, though both picked up two wickets each. Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first match of the series, was taken to the cleaners by Will Young. Released from the Test squad, the left-arm wrist spinner would like to leave New Zealand shores with a performance of repute if he gets another chance.
New Zealand Challenge
New Zealand face a must-win game too. A victory on Sunday will let them draw the series, and they are trying to preserve a home record that has stood for seven years.
Their top order gives them momentum. Tim Seifert may have revived his career with a fifty in the fourth ODI, while Young made a fine hundred after being dropped twice in the slip cordon.
India know where the threat sits. Their pacers need to stop the openers from taking the game away in the first 10 overs. It also remains to be seen whether uncapped Brett Randell gets a game at the Bay Oval against what is a wounded yet formidable India side.
All You Need To Know About The India vs New Zealand 5th ODI
When and where will the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI take place?
Thefifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, November 15.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 5th ODI begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 07:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?
The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the third ODI between India and New Zealand on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK, VC), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young