India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

The collapse to 89 all out in 26.4 overs while chasing 334 did not sit well with head coach Gautam Gambhir. “These are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup. The bigger concern is not the runs. It's how quickly we got bundled out, around 26 or 27 overs. That is something which is always a concern,” Gambhir told.