India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

India face New Zealand in the 1st ODI on November 4 at Eden Park, Auckland
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will be crucial for India
Check live streaming and other details for the match
India will turn their attention to 50-over cricket after clinching the five-match T20I series against New Zealand 3-2. The two sides will meet in the opening ODI at Eden Park, Auckland, on November 4, with the visitors hoping to carry their winning momentum forward.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, the series offers India a valuable opportunity to assess their combinations, test their bench strength and build consistency. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to respond on home soil and start their campaign with a statement victory against the Indian team.
The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 4, at Eden Park. Shubman Gill will captain India for the first three matches, while Mitchell Santner will lead the hosts.
India have named Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose experience will be crucial in New Zealand's conditions. Kohli has scored 1,897 ODI runs against the Black Caps, averaging 57.48. Kuldeep Yadav, with 27 wickets against New Zealand, could also prove decisive.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be among India's biggest attractions, with the senior batters expected to anchor the innings. Gill's leadership and Shreyas Iyer's middle-order contribution will also be important. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh could exploit early movement, while Kuldeep Yadav will offer a spin threat.
For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner's all-round ability and Finn Allen's attacking approach could shape the contest. Will Young and Michael Bracewell are other names to watch as the hosts look to challenge India's bowling attack. The opening ODI could set the tone for a competitive series.
All You Need To Know About The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI
The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 07:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?
The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the first ODI between India and New Zealand on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Squads
India Squad For First Three ODIs
Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Auqib Nabi, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only).
India Squad For Fourth And Fifth ODIs
Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (vice captain), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand Squad For First Three ODIs
Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.
New Zealand Squad For Fourth And Fifth ODIs
Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young.