Rohit Sharma's ODI Record In New Zealand: Runs, Average, Highest Score And More

Rohit Sharma has scored 437 runs in 14 ODIs in New Zealand at an average of 36.41
His highest ODI score in New Zealand is 87, with four half-centuries
Rohit needs 63 more runs to reach 500 ODI runs in New Zealand
Rohit Sharma's ODI record in New Zealand will be an interesting talking point as India prepare for their upcoming assignment against the Black Caps. The Indian opener has enjoyed tremendous success in the 50-over format, but batting in New Zealand has presented a different challenge.
Conditions favouring seam movement and disciplined fast bowling have tested his technique over the years. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Rohit's experience and ability to provide explosive starts will be important for India. His numbers in New Zealand also offer an intriguing look at how one of India's finest white-ball batters has performed away from home.
Rohit Sharma's ODI Record in New Zealand
Rohit has played 14 ODIs in New Zealand, scoring 437 runs in 13 innings at an average of 36.41 and a strike rate of 72.95. He has registered four half-centuries but is yet to score an ODI hundred in the country.
Here are his key ODI numbers in New Zealand:
Matches: 14
Innings: 13
Runs: 437
Batting Average: 36.41
Strike Rate: 72.95
Highest Score: 87
Centuries: 0
Half-Centuries: 4
His highest score of 87 came against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on January 26, 2019. Rohit's performance helped India secure a convincing 90-run victory during their successful ODI tour.
Rohit Sharma's Memorable ODI Performances in New Zealand
Rohit's 87 at Mount Maunganui remains his standout individual innings in New Zealand. Scoring 87 off 96 deliveries, he provided India with a valuable contribution during the second ODI of the 2019 series.
He also produced useful knocks during the same tour, scoring 62 off 77 balls at Mount Maunganui in another appearance. Although his New Zealand record does not feature a century, his contributions have included several half-centuries that helped India maintain stability in the batting order.
His overall ODI numbers against New Zealand across venues are considerably higher:
Matches: 34
Runs: 1,134
Average: 36.58
Strike Rate: 85.26
Highest Score: 147
Centuries: 2
Half-Centuries: 6
His two hundreds against New Zealand include his 147 in Kanpur in 2017 and 101 in Indore in 2023.
Can Rohit Sharma Break His ODI Century Drought in New Zealand?
Rohit heads into another New Zealand assignment with an opportunity to improve his record. He needs 63 more runs to reach 500 ODI runs on New Zealand soil, while a century would be an equally significant personal milestone.
His recent ODI form offers encouragement. Rohit scored 32, 101 and 92 against West Indies in India's home series, demonstrating his ability to deliver substantial contributions at the top of the order.
However, New Zealand's conditions could test his approach early in the innings. His ability to negotiate the new ball and capitalise on scoring opportunities will be essential as India look to build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.