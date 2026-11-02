Former India Batter Backs Virat Kohli Over Rohit Sharma To Score More Centuries In New Zealand ODI Series

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara said Virat Kohli has a higher chance of scoring more centuries in the New Zealand ODI series compared to Rohit Sharma.
India will face New Zealand in the ODI series starting on November 4, 2026. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are returning to the Indian setup after a short break, having last appeared for the Men in Blue against West Indies in the home series.
When Pujara was asked who is more likely to score more hundreds in the series, the former Test specialist said he backed Kohli over Rohit and expects him to score more.
"The way Rohit bats, he has a role of providing good starts in the powerplay. In New Zealand, maybe that role changes, so he could go for a century. But for Virat, the chances are slightly higher because he bats at number three. His game is more about playing the anchor role. "
He then explained why batting position could matter more in New Zealand. "So, for a batsman coming in at number three, scoring a century in the ODI format becomes a bit easier. The opener's role is also defined, but in New Zealand conditions, that changes a bit. So, I feel Virat has more chances of scoring a hundred in New Zealand than Rohit," he explained.
'New Zealand Have Advantage'
Pujara feels India and New Zealand will split their five-match ODI series 2-2, with one game likely to be washed out. He said New Zealand have a slight edge because India will field different combinations across the series and will be without regular captain Shubman Gill and deputy KL Rahul for the last two matches.
Gill and Rahul will leave the ODI leg early to prepare for the two-match Test series that starts on November 19. The ODI series ends on November 15. Pujara said that could hurt India late in the tour even though he still backs them strongly in the opening three matches.
"Two-all. In the first three matches, one team is playing, and then, in the last two matches, another Indian team is going to play. So, I think New Zealand have a slight advantage because you aren't playing the same team in all five matches," Pujara told JioStar.
"I'm still backing the Indian team in the first three matches, as I feel they will do well. The last two matches could be a bit of a challenge, but it will be a hard-fought series. And it rains in New Zealand, so probably one match will be a washout," he added.
Nayar's Test Concern
Former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar raised a wider concern over the scheduling. The former India batting coach said the ODI series could turn into an important marker for head coach Gautam Gambhir because the Test leg carries bigger weight.
That view comes with recent baggage. New Zealand unexpectedly whitewashed India in their own backyard in 2024, a result that gives the coming Test series added importance for the team management and Indian fans.
"This Test series, for me, is a decisive one for Gautam Gambhir and Indian fans. So, I would have liked players like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, who are playing both formats, to focus only on Test cricket."
Nayar argued that the short gap between formats limits preparation time. "Because now you have to prepare for the ODIs and, after that, the Tests. So, I would rather have given them one or two months to go and practise with the red ball. Just like they beat us here in India, we should beat them there," he said.
Nayar also spoke about Yashasvi Jaiswal's omission from the ODI squad. Jaiswal is currently playing for India A in Christchurch.
Nayar said he is confident the selectors have spoken to the young batter about not being picked.