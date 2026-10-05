When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Their Next ODI For India?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for India’s ODI series against New Zealand in November
The veteran duo recently featured in all three ODIs against West Indies, with Rohit scoring 225 runs
India’s upcoming ODI assignments will be crucial as the team builds towards the 2027 World Cup
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have to wait a little longer before returning to ODI action for India. The veteran duo featured in all three matches of the recently concluded series against the West Indies, but there are no 50-over fixtures for the Indian team over the next few weeks.
Their next opportunity is expected to come during India’s tour of New Zealand, where the two former captains are set to continue their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. India’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 4 in Auckland.
The West Indies series offered both batters valuable time in the middle. Rohit scored a century in the second ODI, while Kohli produced a match-winning unbeaten 139 in the opening game.
|Player
|1st ODI
|2nd ODI
|3rd ODI
|Series total
|Rohit Sharma
|32
|101
|92
|225
|Virat Kohli
|139*
|29
|0
|168
Kohli's golden duck in the third ODI came after his impressive start to the series, while Rohit's 92 narrowly denied him another century. West Indies eventually won the final match by five wickets, with captain Shai Hope hitting an unbeaten 162.
A Crucial Road to the 2027 World Cup
The New Zealand series could prove particularly important as India gradually finalise its combination for the 2027 World Cup. With both Kohli and Rohit now playing only ODI cricket for India, every available series carries added significance.
India are scheduled to play five ODIs in New Zealand, beginning with the Auckland clash on November 4, followed by matches in Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch and Dunedin.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|November 4
|Wednesday
|1st ODI
|Eden Park, Auckland
|07:30
|November 7
|Saturday
|2nd ODI
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|07:30
|November 10
|Tuesday
|3rd ODI
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|07:30
|November 13
|Friday
|4th ODI
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|07:30
|November 15
|Sunday
|5th ODI
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|07:30
The veteran pair will then have further opportunities during India's home ODI series against Sri Lanka in December and Zimbabwe in January 2027. The current home schedule includes three ODIs against Sri Lanka from December 13 to 19 and another three against Zimbabwe from January 3 to 9.
The 2027 World Cup will be particularly significant after Kohli recently confirmed that the tournament will be his final appearance for India. Rohit's international future beyond the tournament remains a major talking point as well.
With the countdown to the World Cup now firmly underway, their next ODI appearance in New Zealand will be another important chapter in what could be the final phase of two extraordinary international careers.