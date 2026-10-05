When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Their Next ODI For India?

D
Deepak Joshi
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Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to ODI action against New Zealand in November, with India’s veteran stars continuing preparations for the 2027 World Cup

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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026 highlights Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma
India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for India’s ODI series against New Zealand in November

  • The veteran duo recently featured in all three ODIs against West Indies, with Rohit scoring 225 runs

  • India’s upcoming ODI assignments will be crucial as the team builds towards the 2027 World Cup

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have to wait a little longer before returning to ODI action for India. The veteran duo featured in all three matches of the recently concluded series against the West Indies, but there are no 50-over fixtures for the Indian team over the next few weeks.

Their next opportunity is expected to come during India’s tour of New Zealand, where the two former captains are set to continue their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. India’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 4 in Auckland.

The West Indies series offered both batters valuable time in the middle. Rohit scored a century in the second ODI, while Kohli produced a match-winning unbeaten 139 in the opening game.

Player1st ODI2nd ODI3rd ODISeries total
Rohit Sharma3210192225
Virat Kohli139*290168

Kohli's golden duck in the third ODI came after his impressive start to the series, while Rohit's 92 narrowly denied him another century. West Indies eventually won the final match by five wickets, with captain Shai Hope hitting an unbeaten 162.

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India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Fresh from a break, Virat Kohli steps out to practice ahead of the three-match ODI series. - | Photo: X/@BCCI
India Vs Australia Highlights, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, left, raises his bat after making 100 runs against Australia as teammate Virat Kohli watches on in Sydney. - Photo: AP

A Crucial Road to the 2027 World Cup

The New Zealand series could prove particularly important as India gradually finalise its combination for the 2027 World Cup. With both Kohli and Rohit now playing only ODI cricket for India, every available series carries added significance.

India are scheduled to play five ODIs in New Zealand, beginning with the Auckland clash on November 4, followed by matches in Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch and Dunedin.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueStart Time (IST)
November 4Wednesday1st ODIEden Park, Auckland07:30
November 7Saturday2nd ODISky Stadium, Wellington07:30
November 10Tuesday3rd ODISeddon Park, Hamilton07:30
November 13Friday4th ODIBay Oval, Mount Maunganui07:30
November 15Sunday5th ODIBay Oval, Mount Maunganui07:30

The veteran pair will then have further opportunities during India's home ODI series against Sri Lanka in December and Zimbabwe in January 2027. The current home schedule includes three ODIs against Sri Lanka from December 13 to 19 and another three against Zimbabwe from January 3 to 9.

The 2027 World Cup will be particularly significant after Kohli recently confirmed that the tournament will be his final appearance for India. Rohit's international future beyond the tournament remains a major talking point as well.

With the countdown to the World Cup now firmly underway, their next ODI appearance in New Zealand will be another important chapter in what could be the final phase of two extraordinary international careers.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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