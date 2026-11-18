Naseer Khan Maroofkhil became only the second cricketer after Bruce Taylor to score a century and claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut
The 20-year-old scored an unbeaten 101 and took nine wickets against Zimbabwe in Sharjah
Despite his historic all-round performance, Afghanistan lost the second Test by 57 runs and the two-match series 0-1
Afghanistan's 20-year-old Naseer Khan Maroofkhil achieved a rare milestone in Test cricket on Tuesday, November 18, becoming just the second player to register a century and a five-wicket haul in his maiden appearance in the longest format.
The youngster reached the landmark during Afghanistan's second Test against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Although his performance was not enough to save his side from defeat, Maroofkhil delivered an outstanding individual display, making an impact in both departments.
His first major contribution came with the ball in Zimbabwe's opening innings. The left-arm all-rounder bowled 44 overs and picked up seven wickets while conceding 151 runs. He added two more scalps in the visitors' second innings, taking his match tally to nine wickets.
Maroofkhil then showcased his batting ability across both innings. He made 20 runs from 74 deliveries after coming in at No. 8 in Afghanistan's first innings.
However, it was his second-innings effort that brought him into the record books. Batting for 242 balls, he finished unbeaten on 101, securing his maiden Test hundred and completing an extraordinary debut.
Bruce Taylor The Only Other Player To Achieve The Feat
Before Maroofkhil, New Zealand's Bruce Taylor was the only cricketer to have combined a century with a five-wicket haul in his first Test appearance.
Taylor achieved the distinction against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in March 1965. Making his debut in the match played from March 5 to 8, the New Zealand all-rounder scored 105 runs while batting at No. 8 in the first innings.
He followed his batting effort with an impressive spell against India, claiming five wickets for 86 runs in 23.5 overs. The encounter eventually ended in a draw.
Maroofkhil has now joined Taylor in an exclusive category that has remained unchanged for more than six decades.
Although seven other players have managed a half-century and five wickets on their Test debuts, only the Afghan youngster and Taylor have gone on to score a hundred and claim a five-for in the same match.
Maroofkhil Adds To Afghanistan's Growing List Of Test Records
The youngster's performance also put him among a select group of Afghan cricketers who have made an immediate impression with the bat in Test cricket.
He is now the third player from Afghanistan to score a century on debut. Ismat Alam was the first to accomplish the feat, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz became the latest to do so earlier in the ongoing series against Zimbabwe, scoring 113 in the opening Test.
Maroofkhil has also become the fourth Afghanistan bowler to take five or more wickets on Test debut. His seven-wicket return in Zimbabwe's first innings is the second-best debut performance by an Afghan bowler, behind Ziaur Rahman's figures of seven for 97.
Despite the young all-rounder's efforts, Afghanistan could not turn the contest in their favour, going down to Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the second Test and losing the two-match series 0-1.