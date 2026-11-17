Environmental activist Bittu Tabahi shared pictures of his infected hands after months of cleaning Madhya Pradesh's polluted Ajnar River.
He reportedly suffers from itching and pain in his hands and legs, requiring medication every night.
Social media users expressed concern over his health and urged people to stop dumping garbage into the river.
Bittu Tabahi AKA Surendra Singh Choudhry, has caught social media attention after sharing pictures of his infected hands and videos of himself resting on a bed following months of cleaning the polluted Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh.
The environmental activist, who began cleaning a blocked stretch of the river in January 2026, has reportedly been experiencing itching and pain in his hands and legs. He said prolonged exposure to dirty water and handling garbage had affected his health, leaving him dependent on medication every night.
In his latest social media post, Bittu shared pictures and videos of the waste he has removed from the river, alongside photographs showing the condition of his hands. He also posted clips of himself resting on a bed, apparently at a hospital or clinic.
Despite his efforts to clean the water body, people continue to dump garbage into the river, undoing much of his work.
Who Is Bittu Tabahi And Why Is He Cleaning Ajnar River ?
Bittu began cleaning a blocked stretch of the Ajnar River in January 2026. Since then, he has removed plastic bottles, polythene bags, algae and other waste from the water.
However, repeated garbage dumping has continued to undermine his efforts. The activist has expressed disappointment over the lack of public participation and people's continued disregard for the river.
Although he has reportedly used gloves and boots during some cleanup drives, there have also been occasions when he handled waste with his bare hands.
Prolonged exposure to contaminated water and rotting garbage can expose people to harmful germs and substances, potentially causing skin irritation and infections.
Social Media Reacts To Bittu Tabahi's Health Update
Bittu's latest post has prompted several social media users to express concern and wish him a speedy recovery. Many also criticised the continued dumping of garbage into the river despite his efforts.
One user commented, “Take care and wish you a speedy recovery!! I sincerely hope people gain a civic sense to maintain cleanliness, and at least not pollute the rivers again and again."
Another user suggested raising funds to help the activist purchase proper protective equipment for his work.
“We seriously need to start a gofundme page for him so that he can’t buy a proper protective suit,” the user wrote.
Bittu's health update has brought renewed attention to the challenges of cleaning polluted rivers without sustained public participation. While his efforts have helped remove waste from the Ajnar River, continued dumping threatens to undo that work.