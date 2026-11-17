Navdeep Rinwa said Uttar Pradesh electoral rolls do not categorise or process voter data by religion
He said the records contain only basic details such as name, gender and spouse’s name
Yogi Adityanath had claimed 1.27 crore Hindu voters were removed from the lists
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday clarified that the state’s electoral rolls do not categorise or process voter data by religion, after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been removed from the lists.
Rinwa said official records carry only basic demographic details such as a voter’s name, gender and spouse’s name, and do not record religious affiliation.
“If you examine our electoral rolls, they contain the voter’s name, gender, and the name of their spouse; we do not maintain records based on religion, whether Hindu or Muslim. We do not categorise or process data based on religion," he said.
Adityanath had broken down the 1.27 crore figure by claiming that the names of 55 lakh Hindu beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and around 4.5 lakh voters aged 18 and 19 were missing from the electoral rolls.
The chief minister’s remarks drew a political response from Akhilesh Yadav. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused Adityanath of spreading rumours about voter deletions in the state.
Rinwa said Adityanath was referring to names being “missing" rather than being “removed" by the authorities.
Complaint Process Explained
Rinwa asked voters to check the rolls themselves.
He said anyone who finds discrepancies in the electoral rolls should register a complaint after reviewing the records available on the official portal.
“We suggest that you download the electoral rolls from our portal and conduct a thorough review; if you identify any discrepancies, you are welcome to file a complaint," he said.
Rinwa also said Adityanath’s remarks referred to names being “missing" rather than formally being “removed" by election authorities.
Duplicate Entries And Size
Rinwa said the Special Summary Revision process had identified and removed a large number of duplicate entries from the electoral rolls.
He explained that earlier processing timelines often took three to four months to add a name. That delay sometimes led to accidental duplicate entries. He added that upgraded digital checks now stop duplicate entries from entering the electoral roll system.
“If duplicate entries exist, they are flagged in the system as soon as the Booth Level Officer (BLO) submits the relevant form, and we subsequently remove them. During the Special Summary Revision (SSR) process, we identified and removed a large number of duplicate entries," he said.
Against that, the current electoral roll contains around 13.56 crore voters, he said.