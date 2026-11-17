More than 400 signatories have urged CM Revanth Reddy to postpone the December 7–9 Global Summit amid drought.
Signatories questioned five-star hospitality for 4,000 delegates while 365 mandals face severe drought and drinking water shortages.
Falling Srisailam reservoir levels and unresolved Krishna water-sharing disputes have raised concerns over Telangana's preparedness for the coming summer.
More than 400 prominent citizens, including academics, scientists, civil society representatives and former bureaucrats, have urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to postpone the proposed Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled for December 7–9, citing the state's worsening drought and drinking water crisis.
In an appeal to the chief minister, the signatories questioned the government's decision to host around 4,000 international delegates at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad, with five-star hospitality, at a time when several parts of the state are struggling with water shortages.
The appeal comes against as last month the government notified (GO MS No. 3) severe drought in 365 mandals or tehsils across 31 districts. The signatories also underlined Reddy's own warning that the El Niño-induced crisis could resemble the one during Covid-19 pandemic, with drinking water and power shortages likely to continue until July 2027.
“Rolling out luxury amenities for the global elite while ordinary citizens face thirst and distress will be seen as being insensitive to the people of Telangana,” the signatories said.
The demand has also brought attention to the state's preparedness for the coming summer, particularly its declining reservoir levels and the unresolved sharing of Krishna river water with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
Why Have Over 400 Citizens Objected To The Summit?
The signatories have questioned the government's priorities, arguing that public resources should be directed towards drought relief rather than arrangements for an international event.
According to their appeal, schools and hostels have been forced to send students home because of water scarcity. IT companies are also shifting to remote working arrangements, while several localities in Hyderabad are receiving water supplies only once every three to four days.
They have raised concerns over the proposed use of public money, electricity and water for hosting around 4,000 delegates, while residents in several parts of the state face shortages of essential supplies.
The signatories have also questioned the deployment of senior bureaucrats and other officials as liaison personnel for visiting delegates. They argued that assigning administrative machinery to summit-related arrangements could take attention away from drought relief, water coordination and public grievance redressal.
Among the prominent Telangana signatories are Prof. Shantha Sinha, Prof. D. Narasimha Reddy, former bureaucrat Akunuri Murali, Dr K. Babu Rao, Lalita Ramdas, Dr Rukmini Rao, Dr Sagari Ramdas and Kanneganti Ravi.
National-level signatories include former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma, environmental activist Prafulla Samantara, Prof. Roop Rekha Verma, Soumya Dutta, Kalyani Menon Sen and C.R. Neelakandan.
They have called for public funds, electricity, water and administrative resources to be prioritised for drought mitigation and the protection of citizens' right to life.
What Is The Drinking Water Situation In Telangana?
The concerns raised by the signatories come amid reports of falling reservoir levels and uncertainty over water availability ahead of the summer.
A November 16 report by Telangana Today highlighted the depletion of the Srisailam reservoir and the state's failure to secure assured Krishna water allocations from Andhra Pradesh.
According to the report, the water level at Srisailam had fallen to 829.10 feet against its full reservoir level of 885 feet. Its storage had dropped to 48.57 thousand million cubic feet (TMCft), against a capacity of 215.80 TMCft.
The reservoir level was also below its minimum drawdown level of 834 feet. Inflows from Jurala, Sunkesula and Handri had stopped, adding to concerns over the available water stock.
Srisailam lost 3.03 TMCft of water in nine days during the first fortnight of November, at an average rate of 0.33 TMCft a day. The report attributed the low annual inflows of 218 TMCft to the impact of El Niño.
With evaporation losses and drinking water demand expected to rise during summer, the available storage could come under further pressure.
The reservoir is important for drinking water requirements in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Khammam, apart from irrigation needs in other parts of the state.
Why Is The Krishna Water-Sharing Issue Important?
Telangana's drinking water concerns are also linked to the unresolved sharing of Krishna river water with Andhra Pradesh.
The Telangana Today report said that repeated postponements of meetings of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) had delayed discussions on the inter-State water-sharing issue.
The 21st full-fledged KRMB meeting, scheduled for October 26, was deferred without a fresh date. It had already been postponed several times since May. The last regular meeting was held on January 21, 2025.
The 18th GRMB meeting, initially scheduled for August 18 and later proposed for October 30, was also deferred because of differences between the two states over the agenda.
The KRMB's three-member committee has repeatedly deferred a decision on drinking water allocations as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have failed to reach a consensus.
Telangana has sought a 50:50 or population-based allocation and has demanded 46 TMCft for drinking water against its total requirement of 200 TMCft. However, no formal agreement has been reached.
The state has also sought five TMCft from Srisailam to meet drinking water and irrigation requirements in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district through the Kalwakurthy and Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation schemes.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is reportedly moving ahead with a drinking water project to draw 160 million litres of water a day from Nagarjuna Sagar. The first phase is estimated to cost Rs 1,200 crore and will include an intake well, treatment plant, balancing reservoirs and a pipeline network to supply Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts.
According to the report, the project is designed to allow water withdrawal even when the reservoir level falls to 510 feet.
The report also noted that Nagarjuna Sagar dam authorities had no prior information about the proposed project and intended to raise the issue at the next KRMB meeting. Telangana was yet to formally write to the KRMB or the Union Jal Shakti Ministry raising objections.
What Is The Govt Planning For The Global Summit?
The Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City, on the campus of Young India Skills University.
The three-day event is expected to bring together around 4,000 global investors, industrialists, policymakers and business leaders. The stated objective is to attract investment, promote Telangana as an industrial and technology hub, generate employment and advance the state's Telangana Rising 2047 vision of building a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
The programme is expected to feature 52 sector-specific sessions and six exhibition halls, with showcases covering defence, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, information technology, artificial intelligence, startups, manufacturing and education.
The government has also planned a Climate Conclave on December 8 to discuss issues including El Niño, drought, drinking water security and climate change.
However, the signatories have argued that the immediate priority should be addressing the state's water crisis rather than hosting a large international gathering.
Their appeal has put the government under pressure to reconsider the timing of the summit and explain how it intends to balance its investment ambitions with the urgent needs of people facing drought and drinking water shortages.
The larger question is whether Telangana can adequately prepare for the coming summer while continuing with the summit arrangements and leaving its inter-State water-sharing concerns unresolved.