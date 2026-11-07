Hanu-Man Star Teja Sajja Set To Wed US-Based Professional; Invites CM Revanth Reddy To Engagement

Teja Sajja is getting married in December 2026.
He has invited Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to his engagement ceremony.
Sajja is marrying a US-based professional.
Actor Teja Sajja personally extended an invitation to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his upcoming engagement ceremony during a meeting at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD).
After the visit, the Chief Minister’s Office released an official update, and CM Revanth Reddy shared a photograph alongside the actor on X, captioning it: "Actor Teja Sajja met respectfully. He invited him to his engagement ceremony." Additional specifics regarding the ceremony remain under wraps.
Teja Sajja's Wedding Details
Teja Sajja’s engagement is reportedly slated for November 2026, followed by an intimate wedding in Rajasthan next month and a grand reception in Hyderabad for the Telugu film industry.
Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, the actor revealed his fiancée is a US-based professional in the tech sector, explaining his decision to keep her identity private: "She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way. Her family has no connections with films, they are into the tech industry, she works with her father."
The actor prefers privacy and would maintain the same for his wedding. He wishes for it to be an intimate affair. He further added, “I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends.”
The actor, known for starring in Hanu-Man, Mirai, and Zombie Reddy,recently hosted the Telugu edition of The Traitors. The reality series assembled 20 high-profile contestants across diverse fields, including Chinmayee Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, and Ashika Padukone.
Teja Sajja is a recipient of three SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award.