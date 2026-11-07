Daryl Mitchell Creates ODI History With Record-Breaking Run Spree Against India

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Daryl Mitchell creates ODI history with a record-breaking run tally against India in 2026, continuing his remarkable form despite New Zealand's batting collapse in the second ODI

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Daryl Mitchell Creates ODI History With Record-Breaking Run Spree Against India
Daryl Mitchell Creates ODI History With Record-Breaking Run Spree Against India Photo: X/Blackcaps
Summary of this article

  • Daryl Mitchell sets a new record for most ODI runs by a New Zealand batter against one opponent in a calendar year

  • Mitchell scored 55 off 104 balls in the second ODI against India

  • He has accumulated 435 ODI runs against India in 2026

Daryl Mitchell has added another significant milestone to his growing list of achievements in one-day international cricket. The New Zealand batter has set a new record for the most ODI runs scored by a New Zealand player against a single opponent in a calendar year, with India being the team on the receiving end of his consistent run-scoring.

Mitchell reached the landmark during the ongoing ODI series against India. His latest contribution came in the second ODI at Wellington, where he scored a fighting 55 off 104 deliveries. Although New Zealand were bowled out for 134, Mitchell once again stood out in a difficult outing for the hosts.

His achievement is particularly impressive considering how consistently he has performed against India throughout 2026. He has combined big hundreds with valuable contributions in challenging situations, establishing himself as one of New Zealand's most dependable middle-order batters.

Also Check: IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd ODI

Mitchell's extraordinary run-scoring against India

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Daryl Mitchell said the Wellington surface felt like batting on a trampoline after New Zealand were bowled out for 134 in the second ODI against India. - BLACKCAPS/X
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
Airborne Rohit Sharma makes a stunning fielding effort to dismiss Daryl Mitchell - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)

Mitchell's remarkable year against India began with the three-match ODI series earlier in 2026. He accumulated 352 runs across those matches, including two centuries and a half-century, and finished as the leading run-scorer in the series. His performances included scores of 131 not out and 137, underlining his ability to produce substantial innings against India's bowling attack.

He continued that form during the ongoing tour, scoring 28 in the first ODI before adding another 55 in Wellington. These contributions have taken his 2026 ODI tally against India to 435 runs, based on his four innings across the two series.

A dependable presence in New Zealand's batting line-up

Mitchell's record is not simply about accumulating runs. His ability to rescue New Zealand after early setbacks has repeatedly stood out. In the second ODI, he arrived amid a collapse and attempted to rebuild the innings alongside Mitchell Santner.

However, India's disciplined bowling eventually ended his resistance, with Axar Patel dismissing him for 55. Despite the defeat, Mitchell's latest milestone highlights his exceptional consistency against India and reinforces his importance to New Zealand's ODI batting line-up.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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