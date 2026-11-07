Daryl Mitchell sets a new record for most ODI runs by a New Zealand batter against one opponent in a calendar year
Mitchell scored 55 off 104 balls in the second ODI against India
He has accumulated 435 ODI runs against India in 2026
Daryl Mitchell has added another significant milestone to his growing list of achievements in one-day international cricket. The New Zealand batter has set a new record for the most ODI runs scored by a New Zealand player against a single opponent in a calendar year, with India being the team on the receiving end of his consistent run-scoring.
Mitchell reached the landmark during the ongoing ODI series against India. His latest contribution came in the second ODI at Wellington, where he scored a fighting 55 off 104 deliveries. Although New Zealand were bowled out for 134, Mitchell once again stood out in a difficult outing for the hosts.
His achievement is particularly impressive considering how consistently he has performed against India throughout 2026. He has combined big hundreds with valuable contributions in challenging situations, establishing himself as one of New Zealand's most dependable middle-order batters.
Mitchell's extraordinary run-scoring against India
Mitchell's remarkable year against India began with the three-match ODI series earlier in 2026. He accumulated 352 runs across those matches, including two centuries and a half-century, and finished as the leading run-scorer in the series. His performances included scores of 131 not out and 137, underlining his ability to produce substantial innings against India's bowling attack.
He continued that form during the ongoing tour, scoring 28 in the first ODI before adding another 55 in Wellington. These contributions have taken his 2026 ODI tally against India to 435 runs, based on his four innings across the two series.
A dependable presence in New Zealand's batting line-up
Mitchell's record is not simply about accumulating runs. His ability to rescue New Zealand after early setbacks has repeatedly stood out. In the second ODI, he arrived amid a collapse and attempted to rebuild the innings alongside Mitchell Santner.
However, India's disciplined bowling eventually ended his resistance, with Axar Patel dismissing him for 55. Despite the defeat, Mitchell's latest milestone highlights his exceptional consistency against India and reinforces his importance to New Zealand's ODI batting line-up.