'He Should Have Played': Former India Coach Slams Selectors As Mohammed Shami Retires From Tests After Repeated Snubs

Mohammed Shami announced his Test retirement on November 6 after spending nearly three years out of India's red-ball playing XI
Former India coach Ravi Shastri slammed the selection committee for repeatedly ignoring Shami despite his strong domestic fitness and form
Shastri asserted that the veteran fast bowler still had 30 to 40 Test wickets left in him and deserved a continued run in the team
Former India coach and captain Ravi Shastri has slammed BCCI selectors for not picking Mohammed Shami for the national team, as the right-arm pacer announced his Test retirement on Friday, November 6.
Mohammed Shami last played a red-ball game for India almost three years ago, when he represented the national side in the 2023 World Test Championship final. Team India lost the final, and many seniors, including Shami, faced the axe from the selectors.
Shastri ripped into BCCI selectors ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand on Saturday, November 7. He expressed his disappointment over Shami not being picked for Team India, while suggesting that the pacer had many wickets left in him.
"It's sad when someone who's played so well for the country has to go. I definitely thought he had another 30 or 40 wickets in him. He should have played in the last 12 months and perhaps should have been in the side as a Test-match bowler," Shastri said.
'I'm A Little Disappointed'
Shastri, who coached the Indian team from July 2017 to November 2021, also questioned the emphasis on gym-based fitness, claiming that if a bowler is bowling 15-20 overs in a red-ball game, he is match fit.
"What's the point of being fit in the gym if you can't bowl 10 or 12 overs in a match? Here, you've got a workhorse who's bowling for you. So, I'm a little disappointed that he didn't get another go," the 1983 World Cup winner added.
"I've heard all these press reports about his fitness not being good, but he was playing every game for Bengal. He was bowling 15-20 overs. What more do you want a player to do to prove his fitness? If he's in good form and has a good IPL, and one of your senior bowlers suddenly breaks down, you'll be looking for experience. But you've got a player like him there," said Shastri.
Shami was focused on his Test return and was continuously taking part in domestic red-ball games. He played seven Ranji Trophy games for Bengal last season, taking a total of 37 wickets.
However, he never got picked for the Test team again. Shami was one of the best bowlers to play under Ravi Shastri. He was a mainstay in the team during the Shastri era and played vital roles in many away and home wins.