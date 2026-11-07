Forgotten India Star Returns After Two Years As Karnataka Announce Squad For SMAT 2026-27

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Manish Pandey makes a comeback after two years as Karnataka announce their 15-member squad for SMAT 2026-27, with Smaran R appointed captain for the tournament

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Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal
Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey (L) with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal during the practice session at Eden Gardens in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @KKRiders
Summary of this article

  • Manish Pandey returns to Karnataka's T20 squad after nearly two years

  • Smaran R has been named captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27

  • Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Gopal miss out on selection

Karnataka have announced their 15-member squad for the opening three matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27, with veteran batter Manish Pandey making a much-awaited return to the state side after nearly two years. The former Karnataka captain has been included alongside experienced campaigners Karun Nair and Abhinav Manohar.

Smaran R has been appointed captain after returning from New Zealand, where he was part of the India A red-ball squad. Meanwhile, former Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal have been left out of the team following their disappointing performances in the previous SMAT edition.

Manish Pandey Returns As Karnataka Look For Fresh Start

Pandey's return is one of the biggest talking points in Karnataka's squad announcement. The 37-year-old last represented his state in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024 and has been working towards regaining his place in the domestic setup.

His experience could prove valuable for Karnataka, who managed only two victories in seven matches during the previous edition. Pandey also impressed in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, scoring 291 runs in nine innings at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 177.44.

Rohan A Patil and wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia have also returned to the squad after last featuring for Karnataka in the T20 format in 2022.

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Karnataka will begin their campaign against Bengal on November 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They will subsequently face Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram and Jharkhand before completing their group-stage fixtures against Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Baroda.

The squad also features promising all-rounder Manvanth Kumar L, while Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidwath Kaverappa and Abhilash Shetty will lead the pace attack.

Karnataka Squad For SMAT 2026-27

Smaran R (C), Rohan A Patil, Luvnith Sisodia, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Manvanth Kumar L, Shikhar Shetty, Pravin Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Abhilash Shetty, Shrijith KL, Aneeshwar Gautam and Ritesh Bhatkal.

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