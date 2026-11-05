Suryakumar Yadav likely to return as Mumbai captain for SMAT 2026-27
MCA reportedly considering him due to his leadership experience
Mumbai begin their campaign against Hyderabad on November 14
Suryakumar Yadav could be set for a significant return to domestic cricket, with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) reportedly considering him for the captaincy in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27. The experienced batter has been away from the Indian team after losing his T20I captaincy and place in the squad, making the domestic tournament an important opportunity to regain form.
Mumbai are also expected to benefit from his leadership experience as they prepare for the competition, which begins on November 14. The development comes after Suryakumar was overlooked for Mumbai's ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign.
Suryakumar Yadav Emerges as Front-Runner for Mumbai Captaincy
According to Sportstar, the MCA is considering handing Suryakumar the leadership responsibility because of his experience at both domestic and international levels. The association reportedly has considerable interest in appointing him, especially with several other leadership options unavailable.
Shreyas Iyer is expected to be occupied with national commitments, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently with the Indian Test squad in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Ayush Mhatre are dealing with injuries, further limiting Mumbai's captaincy options.
The MCA is expected to announce its squad next week. However, Suryakumar's appointment as captain has not yet been officially confirmed.
Suryakumar Yadav Eyes India Comeback Through SMAT 2026-27
The upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy could be an important assignment for Suryakumar, who will be keen to rediscover his batting rhythm and push for an India comeback.
His recent numbers have not been particularly encouraging. He scored 242 runs in nine matches during the 2026 T20 World Cup at an average of 30.25. His IPL 2026 campaign with Mumbai Indians was also below expectations, as he managed 270 runs in 13 matches.
The 36-year-old recently featured in the Mumbai Cricket Association's President's Cup, where he captained MIG Cricket Club, as he continued preparing for competitive cricket.
Mumbai will begin their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign against Hyderabad on November 14. They are also scheduled to face Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Odisha, Vidarbha and Uttarakhand in their group.
A strong domestic campaign could provide Suryakumar with an opportunity to remind the national selectors of his abilities and strengthen his case for an international return.