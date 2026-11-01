Ishan Kishan Breaks Suryakumar Yadav's Massive India Record With Historic T20I Feat

Ishan Kishan surpassed Suryakumar Yadav's record for most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year, according to the provided figures
Kishan has scored 1,165 runs in 2026, edging past Suryakumar's 1,164-run tally from 2022
Abhishek Sharma ranks third with 1,153 runs in 2026, highlighting India's batting dominance
Ishan Kishan has etched his name into India's T20I record books, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav's long-standing record for the most runs scored by an Indian batter in a calendar year.
The wicketkeeper-batter achieved the milestone during India's ongoing T20I campaign, taking his tally to 1,165 runs in 2026, one more than Suryakumar's previous benchmark of 1,164 runs, which he registered in 2022.
Kishan's remarkable run reflects his resurgence in international cricket, with the left-hander delivering consistent performances at the top of the order. His aggressive batting, ability to dominate bowlers and knack for converting starts into substantial contributions have made him a crucial figure in India's T20I setup.
Ishan Kishan Surpasses Suryakumar Yadav's India Record
Suryakumar had set the previous record in 2022, scoring 1,164 runs in 31 matches and innings, including two centuries and nine half-centuries. Kishan has now gone past that tally with 1,165 runs from 37 matches and 36 innings in 2026, registering one century and seven fifties.
Abhishek Sharma is also enjoying a prolific calendar year, sitting third on the list with 1,153 runs in 2026. His tally highlights India's remarkable batting depth, with multiple players featuring among the country's leading annual run-scorers.
Most T20I Runs by an Indian in a Calendar Year
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Best
|100
|50
|0
|Year
|Ishan Kishan
|37
|36
|1165*
|103
|1
|7
|3
|2026
|Suryakumar Yadav
|31
|31
|1164
|117
|2
|9
|2
|2022
|Abhishek Sharma
|39
|38
|1153*
|113
|2
|8
|7
|2026
|Abhishek Sharma
|21
|21
|859
|135
|1
|5
|0
|2025
|Sanju Samson
|30
|29
|809*
|97*
|0
|8
|2
|2026
|Virat Kohli
|20
|20
|781
|122*
|1
|8
|1
|2022
|Tilak Varma
|35
|33
|751
|60*
|0
|5
|0
|2026
|Suryakumar Yadav
|18
|17
|733
|112*
|2
|5
|0
|2023
|Shikhar Dhawan
|18
|17
|689
|92
|0
|6
|0
|2018
|Shreyas Iyer
|26
|25
|666
|102*
|1
|2
|0
|2026
India's Leading T20I Run-Scorers in 2026
Kishan's achievement also stands out in a year when several Indian batters have enjoyed productive campaigns. Abhishek Sharma follows him with 1,153 runs, while Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have also contributed significantly.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Best
|100
|50
|0
|Ishan Kishan
|37
|36
|1165*
|103
|1
|7
|3
|Abhishek Sharma
|39
|38
|1153*
|113
|2
|8
|7
|Sanju Samson
|30
|29
|809*
|97*
|0
|8
|2
|Tilak Varma
|35
|33
|751
|60*
|0
|5
|0
|Shreyas Iyer
|26
|25
|666
|102*
|1
|2
|0
|Shivam Dube
|32
|25
|539
|66
|0
|2
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|14
|14
|484
|84*
|0
|4
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|10
|10
|295
|81
|0
|2
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|14
|12
|286
|52
|0
|2
|1
|Rinku Singh
|13
|10
|152
|44*
|0
|0
|1
|Axar Patel
|31
|20
|148
|24
|0
|0
|2
|Naman Dhir
|10
|8
|143
|42*
|0
|0
|1
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|10
|6
|112
|41
|0
|0
|0