Ishan Kishan Breaks Suryakumar Yadav's Massive India Record With Historic T20I Feat

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Ishan Kishan surpasses Suryakumar Yadav's record for most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year, reaching 1,165 runs during his impressive 2026 campaign

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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Cricket-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan surpassed Suryakumar Yadav's record for most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year, according to the provided figures

  • Kishan has scored 1,165 runs in 2026, edging past Suryakumar's 1,164-run tally from 2022

  • Abhishek Sharma ranks third with 1,153 runs in 2026, highlighting India's batting dominance

Ishan Kishan has etched his name into India's T20I record books, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav's long-standing record for the most runs scored by an Indian batter in a calendar year.

The wicketkeeper-batter achieved the milestone during India's ongoing T20I campaign, taking his tally to 1,165 runs in 2026, one more than Suryakumar's previous benchmark of 1,164 runs, which he registered in 2022.

Kishan's remarkable run reflects his resurgence in international cricket, with the left-hander delivering consistent performances at the top of the order. His aggressive batting, ability to dominate bowlers and knack for converting starts into substantial contributions have made him a crucial figure in India's T20I setup.

Also Check: IND vs NZ Live Score, 5th T20I

Ishan Kishan Surpasses Suryakumar Yadav's India Record

Suryakumar had set the previous record in 2022, scoring 1,164 runs in 31 matches and innings, including two centuries and nine half-centuries. Kishan has now gone past that tally with 1,165 runs from 37 matches and 36 innings in 2026, registering one century and seven fifties.

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Abhishek Sharma is also enjoying a prolific calendar year, sitting third on the list with 1,153 runs in 2026. His tally highlights India's remarkable batting depth, with multiple players featuring among the country's leading annual run-scorers.

Most T20I Runs by an Indian in a Calendar Year

PlayerMatchesInningsRunsBest100500Year
Ishan Kishan37361165*1031732026
Suryakumar Yadav313111641172922022
Abhishek Sharma39381153*1132872026
Abhishek Sharma21218591351502025
Sanju Samson3029809*97*0822026
Virat Kohli2020781122*1812022
Tilak Varma353375160*0502026
Suryakumar Yadav1817733112*2502023
Shikhar Dhawan1817689920602018
Shreyas Iyer2625666102*1202026

India's Leading T20I Run-Scorers in 2026

Kishan's achievement also stands out in a year when several Indian batters have enjoyed productive campaigns. Abhishek Sharma follows him with 1,153 runs, while Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have also contributed significantly.

PlayerMatchesInningsRunsBest100500
Ishan Kishan37361165*103173
Abhishek Sharma39381153*113287
Sanju Samson3029809*97*082
Tilak Varma353375160*050
Shreyas Iyer2625666102*120
Shivam Dube322553966021
Suryakumar Yadav141448484*041
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi101029581020
Hardik Pandya141228652021
Rinku Singh131015244*001
Axar Patel312014824002
Naman Dhir10814342*001
Nitish Kumar Reddy10611241000

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