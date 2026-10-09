Ishan Kishan Enters 50-Sixes Calendar Year Record Book During IND Vs WI 2nd T20I 2026

Ishan Kishan’s blistering 43 off 22 balls powered India’s innings in the 2nd T20I against West Indies
The explosive knock crowned a stellar 2026 campaign where he leads all T20I run-scorers
His two maximums made him the fourth Full-Member batter to hit 50-plus sixes in a single calendar year
Ishan Kishan produced a blistering cameo in the 2nd T20I against West Indies in Ranchi. He smashed 43 off 22 balls, with six fours and two sixes, and gave India a quick start in their innings. His partnership with Sanju Samson took the game away from the visitors before Roston Chase bowled him.
The knock was another reminder of how well Kishan has played in 2026. He came into the match with over 1,000 T20I runs this year at a strike rate of around 168, with a hundred and seven fifties. The left-hander has been the leading run-scorer in the format this year, and his fearless approach at the top of the order has become central to India’s batting.
His two sixes at Ranchi took him past a landmark. Kishan now has 51 sixes in T20Is in 2026, making him only the fourth batter from a full-member team to hit 50-plus sixes in a calendar year.
Only three totals stand ahead of his. Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 sixes in 2022 remain the benchmark, followed by Abhishek Sharma’s 63 in 2026 and 54 in 2025. Kishan is just three short of Abhishek’s 2025 tally, and there are matches left this year.
With three more matches in the series and more fixtures to come, Kishan has a real chance to climb this table. For now, he has joined the select group of the format’s biggest hitters.
Ishan Kishan - Stats
Fifty Plus Sixes In T20Is In A Calendar Year (Full Member Teams)
68 - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022
63 - Abhishek Sharma in 2026
54 - Abhishek Sharma in 2025