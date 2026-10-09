India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Will Sooryavanshi Replace Samson In Ranchi Clash Today?

India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: WI Squad!
Shai Hope (C & WK), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer
India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: IND's arch-rivals are also in action!
Alongside the India vs West Indies action, follow our Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE BLOG for live scores, wickets and all the latest match updates!
India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Squad
Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir
India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming!
Indian viewers can catch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar offering live streaming via its app and website.
India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Greetings!
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and the West Indies team in Ranchi! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Men in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.