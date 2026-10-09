India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Will Sooryavanshi Replace Samson In Ranchi Clash Today?

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Deepak Joshi
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Follow India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live score, including toss updates, playing XIs, ball-by-ball commentary, key moments and match updates as India chase another victory

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India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score
Indian cricketers celebrating after Arshdeep Singh dismissed Kamil Pooran during the India Vs West Indies 1st T20I in Lucknow X/BCCI
India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Live Score: India will look to extend their lead in the five-match T20I series when they face the West Indies in the second encounter at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. The hosts head into the contest with a 1-0 advantage after securing an eight-wicket victory in the series opener, powered by Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten century. Ishan Kishan also impressed with an unbeaten 37, while India’s spinners troubled the West Indies batting lineup. The visitors, led by Shai Hope, will need a stronger all-round performance to level the series. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson’s place in India’s playing XI will be under scrutiny following a string of low scores, with young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushing for an opportunity. Stay tuned for live scores, toss updates, playing XIs and ball-by-ball commentary from Ranchi.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: WI Squad!

Shai Hope (C & WK), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer

India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: IND's arch-rivals are also in action!

Alongside the India vs West Indies action, follow our Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE BLOG for live scores, wickets and all the latest match updates!

India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Squad

Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir

India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming!

Indian viewers can catch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar offering live streaming via its app and website.

India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Greetings!

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and the West Indies team in Ranchi! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Men in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.

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