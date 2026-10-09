India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Will Sooryavanshi Replace Samson In Ranchi Clash Today?

India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Live Score: India will look to extend their lead in the five-match T20I series when they face the West Indies in the second encounter at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. The hosts head into the contest with a 1-0 advantage after securing an eight-wicket victory in the series opener, powered by Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten century. Ishan Kishan also impressed with an unbeaten 37, while India’s spinners troubled the West Indies batting lineup. The visitors, led by Shai Hope, will need a stronger all-round performance to level the series. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson’s place in India’s playing XI will be under scrutiny following a string of low scores, with young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushing for an opportunity. Stay tuned for live scores, toss updates, playing XIs and ball-by-ball commentary from Ranchi.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Oct 2026, 05:32:55 pm IST India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: WI Squad! Shai Hope (C & WK), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer

9 Oct 2026, 05:32:55 pm IST India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: IND's arch-rivals are also in action! Alongside the India vs West Indies action, follow our Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE BLOG for live scores, wickets and all the latest match updates!

9 Oct 2026, 05:24:52 pm IST India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Squad Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir

9 Oct 2026, 05:18:52 pm IST India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming! Indian viewers can catch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar offering live streaming via its app and website.