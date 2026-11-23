He says he is still learning, especially around senior bowlers. "I am still learning. I can't say that I have become very smart. I just focus on the changes I have to make match by match and according to the format," Dayal said. On bowling alongside Bhuvneshwar, he added: "When you are standing at the other end, or fielding somewhere, you see his field settings, what line is bowling, what shots the batters are hitting (off his bowling) you get to learn a lot from that. He has a lot of experience."