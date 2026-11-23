Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Yash Dayal for Rs 5 crore as part of a 20-player core for IPL 2027
Dayal said he was surprised by RCB’s faith and promised to give his 100 per cent for the franchise
The left-arm seamer returned to competitive cricket with Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained Yash Dayal for Rs 5 crore for IPL 2027, a call the left-arm seamer said he did not see coming after a difficult year away from the league. Times of India reported that RCB confirmed his retention on Nov. 17 as part of a 20-player core.
"It's a very big thing for me. I had no idea that the RCB would retain me. The RCB retained me and showed faith in me. So, I will try my best to do well for them. With whatever experience I have, I will try my 100 % to do my best this season," Dayal told Times of India on Sunday night after taking two for 29 in four overs in Uttar Pradesh’s 12-run win over defending champions Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.
That outing underlined his return to competitive rhythm. It also came just days after RCB backed him despite the setbacks that kept him out of IPL 2026.
Legal Setback And Return
The missed IPL season hurt.
Dayal played a role in RCB’s maiden title win in 2025, taking 13 wickets in 15 matches at 36.15 with an economy rate of 9.59. He then missed IPL 2026 after getting entangled in a couple of legal cases.
"Obviously, when you have your own players and watch matches on TV, it feels bad to sit at home. But it's okay. I can play now," he said.
The legal cases against him have been closed. Back in domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, Dayal made clear that playing again matters more than anything else. "Yes, I am enjoying it. I just want to play cricket. Cricket is everything for me. I don't care if I win or lose. My performance doesn't matter. I just want to enjoy my life, and cricket is my life," he said.
UP Form And Ambition
His numbers show a steady restart.
In four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches for Uttar Pradesh, Dayal has taken six wickets at 22.66 with an economy rate of 9.71. Against Jharkhand on Sunday, he supported Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took three for 39, as UP sealed a 12-run win.
"Overall, I bowled well. In the beginning, I was trying to pitch the ball a little ahead, but it wasn't happening that way. But as I was discussing with Kuldeep (Yadav) and Bhuvibhai, whatever you have to plan at the last minute, there should be clarity in it. So, I executed that clarity and it felt good," Dayal said.
He is also clear about the bigger target. "My ultimate goal is to represent India. I am 28 years old. I want to play for India as soon as possible. I want to forget all the years that I have missed. So, I just want to make it happen, no matter how long it is" he said.
Marriage And Mindset
The reset has been personal too.
During a tumultuous phase in his life, Dayal married social media influencer Shweta Pundir. He said the marriage has helped him settle down and sharpen his focus on cricket. "I have become well-centered. I am trying to focus only on the game," he said.
His wider T20 record reflects both experience and room to grow. Dayal has taken 72 wickets in 75 T20 matches at 30.09 with an economy rate of 8.76. In the IPL, he has played 43 matches for Gujarat Titans and RCB and picked up 41 wickets at 33.90 with an economy rate of 9.57.
He says he is still learning, especially around senior bowlers. "I am still learning. I can't say that I have become very smart. I just focus on the changes I have to make match by match and according to the format," Dayal said. On bowling alongside Bhuvneshwar, he added: "When you are standing at the other end, or fielding somewhere, you see his field settings, what line is bowling, what shots the batters are hitting (off his bowling) you get to learn a lot from that. He has a lot of experience."
Small grounds remain a test he enjoys. "It's tough to bowl on small grounds like the Chinnaswamy and the Wankhede Stadium. You have to see where the batsman is playing the shot. Where can I bowl? What field can I take? Different grounds have different experiences. I have tried to apply what is required at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a bowler. When you take the ball and mark your run up, you see that the boundary is close to you. So it is difficult to save runs. But I enjoy that challenge a lot," he said.
He is also working on adding more to his game. "I have worked on overall lengths. I have worked on my yorker, bouncer and the length Ball. I am also working on my slower delivery. I am also thinking about what else I can produce," he said.