Jamshed Alam scripts history on debut with a five-wicket haul in just nine balls, including four wickets in four deliveries
His journey from running away from home to securing a Railway job
Playing for India remains his ultimate dream
"Dus saal se mehnat kar raha tha ki opportunity mile mujhe. Chaar match se bahar baitha tha, finally khelne ka mauka mila." These were the exact words of Railways pacer Jamshed Alam.
The 23-year-old right-arm pacer was unknown to many before becoming the third Indian bowler to take four wickets in four balls against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday, November 22, in Indore.
Railways came into the match with four losses on the trot, while Saurashtra were on a four-match winning streak, before Alam decided to change the script.
On debut, Alam completed a five-for in nine balls, becoming the fastest Indian to claim a five-wicket haul in T20s, handing his team its first victory of the tournament.
Alam dismissed Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Ruchit Ahir, and Sammar Gajjar in his first over, before Siddhant Rana became his fifth victim.
Recalling the thoughts running through his head during the opening deliveries of his debut, Jamshed said, "Since it was my debut, I was a little bit nervous. Yes, but when I bowled the first ball, it swung nicely, went past the off stump, and went into the keeper's hands."
"Captain [Mohammed Saif] came to me and said, 'Ek dum bindaas daal, baki jo hoga hum dekh lenge. Khone ke liye nahi hai kuch apne paas, sab paane ke liye hai' (bowl freely, we will take care of the rest. We have nothing to lose, and everything to gain). Then I took a wicket on the third delivery," said Alam in an exclusive conversation with Outlook.
Talking about the wickets, Jamshed said that he kept backing his strengths and never thought about any milestone.
"I wasn't thinking about a hat-trick or anything at all. I got one wicket, then I got the second wicket, so for the third one, it was just about backing my strengths and sticking to what I was doing. There was no specific plan to take a hat-trick or a third wicket. Then I got the third wicket the same way, caught behind. Then the fourth one I got LBW, and the fifth one I got LBW too. So that's how it went," said Jamshed.
‘I Would Make A Name For Myself’
Going down memory lane, Alam recalled the first time he fell in love with the game.
"Actually, I come from a small village. My village is Fazilnagar (currently known as Pawangarh), in Kushinagar district near Gorakhpur. I'm originally from there, and a tournament is held there, a T20 tournament named after Shaheed Major Amiya Tripathi."
"I used to watch that tournament. Seeing all that gave me a lot of motivation to be a cricketer," said Alam.
Another perk of being a cricketer attracted Alam.
"Main dekhta tha ki koi padhai kar raha hai toh use na koi bhav deta hai, na puchta hai, na jaanta hai. Cricketer ko dekh ke log photo khichate hain, bhagte hain," said Alam, with a smile (I saw that when people study, nobody really pays attention, nobody knows them, nobody asks about them. When people see a cricketer, they rush to get photos taken with them).
"I felt that if I did something like that, people would take photos with me too, and I would make a name for myself just like them. That was my dream," added Alam.
'Ab Naukri Lag Gai Hai Railway Mein Toh Khush Hain'
Alam's journey wasn't an easy one. He ran away from home when his father, Baskarim Ali, opposed his dream of becoming a cricketer.
"Yes, I ran away from home when my father wasn't supporting me... I had ₹2,500. I took it and ran off, and went to stay at a friend's place in Lucknow."
When asked if his father supports his dream now, Jamshed said: "Ab naukri lag gai na Railway mein, toh khush hain" (He is happy now that I have a job with the Railways).
"Now at least some people—a few of them—know my father by my name too."
He said he called his family first after making his debut, and they advised him to stay grounded and keep working hard.
"Everyone was happy and said, 'It went well, you've made a good start and all that, but keep doing this and keep moving on [forgetting it].' Because the road ahead is very long. Yes, so you do your job and forget it."
Alam follows the same philosophy in life, understanding the ups and downs of a cricketer's career.
"A cricketer's life has an exam every single day. It's a daily exam. Just because you pass once doesn't mean your life is set now. Here, you'll pass every day, and you'll fail every day too. So our exam is every day. One day's exam is done. Over, bye. Now I have to get ready for the next exam," said Alam.
He applies the same philosophy to social media too. When asked whether he checked the frenzy he had created on the internet with his performance, he said that he doesn't follow social media much.
"I don't really check reactions on social media much because today I took wickets, so I'm getting appreciation, and tomorrow if I get hit for two sixes, these very people will write all kinds of things about me. So I don't pay any attention to those things at all. I just live in real life and in the present."
Roommate And Life Coach
Alam also mentioned his roommate and teammate, Eshaan Goyal, who keeps him motivated. "My roommate Eshaan Goyal pushes me to study and motivates me. He teaches me how real life works," said Alam.
"He tells me things, guides me. When I'm not playing, he keeps me very—what do you call it—he keeps me very positive, and being around him keeps me very positive."
Despite being the centre of attention on his big day, Alam didn't forget to mention his roommate's century.
"Oh, he recently played multi-day cricket too; he scored a hundred on debut." The match, Alam mentioned, was against Mumbai, where opener Eshaan scored 103 runs. Despite Eshaan's heroic efforts, Railways lost by 106 runs.
Playing for India remains the ultimate goal for Alam, because it will mean his father will be known by his name once he achieves that dream.
“I haven't become big enough yet for everyone to know my dad because of me. Obviously, once I play for India, everyone will know.”