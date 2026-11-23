"I wasn't thinking about a hat-trick or anything at all. I got one wicket, then I got the second wicket, so for the third one, it was just about backing my strengths and sticking to what I was doing. There was no specific plan to take a hat-trick or a third wicket. Then I got the third wicket the same way, caught behind. Then the fourth one I got LBW, and the fifth one I got LBW too. So that's how it went," said Jamshed.