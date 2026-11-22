The CJP's Cockroach Club, part of its 'Legacy of Bapu' initiative, aims to introduce Gandhi's philosophy to young audiences through comedy, satire and intellectual discussions.
The initiative has prompted questions about the movement's shift from protests to.
Launched by Abhijeet Dipke in May 2026 after CJI Surya Kant's controversial remark, the CJP grew from an online satire platform into a youth mobilisation movement.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which emerged as a satirical youth movement earlier this year, is back in the spotlight with its latest initiative, the 'Cockroach Club'. However, what the organisation has described as an attempt to take Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy to younger audiences has sparked curiosity, criticism and debate on social media.
The initiative, titled 'Legacy of Bapu – Cockroach Club', combines humour, satire and intellectual discussions to familiarise younger generations with Gandhi's ideas and contribution to India's freedom struggle. The first event was scheduled to be held in Pune on November 21, with plans to take the initiative to other parts of the country.
The announcement has, however, raised questions about the choice of name, the format of the programme and the CJP's decision to associate the word 'cockroach' with an initiative centred on Gandhi's legacy.
What Is The Cockroach Club?
The Cockroach Club is part of a proposed nationwide initiative by the CJP titled 'Legacy of Bapu'. The programme seeks to introduce Gandhi's political philosophy, ideology and contribution to the freedom struggle through a combination of comedy, satire and intellectual dialogue.
The inaugural event was scheduled for November 21 in Pune. The organisation has indicated that it intends to take the initiative to other parts of India. Entry to the programme is free, although online registration and an official pass are mandatory.
The announcement followed a series of cryptic posters shared on the CJP's social media accounts carrying messages such as 'Stay Tuned' and 'Coming Soon'. These posters generated speculation about whether the organisation was preparing another political campaign, a new form of public engagement or an attempt to build a more permanent organisational structure.
However, the party had not disclosed the speakers, performers or the detailed format of the Cockroach Club when the announcement was made.
Why Is The Initiative Facing Criticism?
The criticism surrounding the announcement is linked to the contrast between the CJP's earlier political mobilisation and its latest cultural initiative.
The movement initially attracted attention by channelising public anger over unemployment, examination irregularities and the lack of opportunities for young people. Its emergence as a protest platform gave it visibility beyond social media, with supporters taking their demands to the streets.
The decision to shift towards a club centred on comedy, satire and discussions has therefore prompted questions about whether the organisation is moving away from the issues that initially brought it public support..
There is also a question of whether the CJP can sustain its political relevance by moving from street mobilisation to cultural and intellectual engagements. While the organisers see humour and satire as ways to communicate Gandhi's ideas to younger audiences, critics may view the shift as an indication that the movement has yet to develop a consistent political programme.