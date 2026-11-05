The allegations come amid tensions over CJP's protests in Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking in Bengaluru, Singh accused foreign-funded organisations and what he described as anti-India networks of attempting to manufacture narratives against the government. He also alleged that the protests were an attempt to shift political battles from electoral platforms to the streets. The CJP has been described in media reports as a satirical political outfit that uses social media campaigns and street demonstrations to criticise the government.