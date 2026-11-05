Manipur Noney Gunfight: Security Forces Comb Area After Three Insurgents Killed

More than 500 security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Noney district on Thursday
The joint team searched Nungba and Kekru Naga areas after the clash in Taodaijang village
Three insurgents were killed and two others injured in the Wednesday gunfight in Khoupum area
More than 500 security personnel began combing parts of Manipur's Noney district early on Thursday after a gunfight between rival militant groups left three insurgents dead and two injured a day earlier. A joint team of Manipur police and Central forces launched the operation in the Nungba and Kekru Naga areas.
The cordon and search operation started around 3.30 am. District police, CRPF, CoBRA and Assam Rifles personnel took part. An official told PTI the identities of people living in the area were being checked.
The search followed Wednesday's clash in Taodaijang village in the Khoupum area. Officials said that cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits were involved in the exchange of fire.
Gunfight And Casualties
The firing began around 4 am on Wednesday. According to officials the gunfight took place at Taodaijang village and involved cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui) and rival groups.
Three insurgents were killed and two others were injured in the clash. Locals recovered the bodies of the three men after the firing.
One of the dead was identified as Aihung Khumba, a resident of Pungmon Chingchen village. His affiliation was not immediately known.
Claims And Identities
ZUF (Jenchui) claimed that two of the deceased belonged to the outfit. It identified them as M Thaimei and G Kamson.
The outfit also alleged that the gunfight involved the NSCN (IM), ZUF (Kamson faction) and NSCN-K (Niki Sumi).
The competing claims over those killed came as security forces widened their search in Noney district on Thursday.
Villagers tried to step in after the clash. Officials said locals led by women went to the spot to prevent further violence between the rival groups.
They used a public address system to appeal to the cadres to stop firing. The intervention came after the exchange of fire had already left three men dead and two others injured.
(With PTI Inputs)