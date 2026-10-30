Manipur Govt To Pay Ex-Gratia To Families Of 32 Kuki-Zo Civilians Killed In Violence

Manipur government agreed to provide ex-gratia compensation to families of 32 Kuki-Zo civilians killed in violence.
The government will transport the bodies to their respective villages for final rites within seven days.
The Kuki-Zo Council raised demands on security, welfare and political aspirations, seeking time-bound action.
The Manipur government has agreed to provide ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of 32 Kuki-Zo civilians killed in violence attributed to the NSCN-IM and ZUF(K), the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) said in a press release on Friday.
The decision was taken during a meeting between the state government and the KZC at the Conference Hall of the District Magistrate’s Office in Churachandpur on October 30. The meeting was held to discuss the concerns and demands raised by the council.
According to the KZC, the government also agreed to take responsibility for transporting the bodies of all 32 deceased to their respective villages for the final rites. Both arrangements are expected to be completed within seven days.
Kuki-Zo Council Raises Security And Political Demands
During the meeting, the KZC presented its concerns over the prevailing situation and the grievances of the Kuki-Zo people.
The council also raised several other issues concerning the security and welfare of the community, along with its political aspirations. The government has taken these demands under consideration and assured the council that they would be reviewed and responded to in due course, the statement said.
While describing the commitments on compensation and transportation of the deceased as steps towards addressing the immediate concerns of bereaved families, the KZC said broader grievances and political aspirations required concrete and time-bound action.
The council said it would continue to pursue these demands with the government until meaningful outcomes were achieved.