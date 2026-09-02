‘No Return To Business As Usual’: 2 Kuki-Zo MLAs Attend Manipur House Despite KIM Call

Haokholet Kipgen and Kimneo Haokip attend the Manipur Assembly physically after around three-and-a-half years.
Their return comes despite Kuki Inpi Manipur directing Kuki-Zo MLAs to skip the session.
KIM said there can be no “business as usual” until the demand for a separate political administration is addressed.
Two Kuki-Zo MLAs physically attended the Manipur Assembly session on Wednesday for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023, after staying away from the House for around three-and-a-half years.
Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen and Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip had, like other Kuki-Zo legislators, stayed away from the Assembly since the conflict began, citing security concerns. Their return comes despite a call by the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes, asking Kuki-Zo MLAs to skip the session until the demand for a separate administration is addressed.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh welcomed the participation of the two MLAs, calling it a positive step towards unity and peace in the state. According to Indian Express, Khemchand Singh said collective efforts could help Manipur move forward on the path to peace.
Speaking to the media after returning to the Assembly, Kipgen said he was happy to be back and attend the House session after a long gap.
Khemchand Singh, who took over as Chief Minister in February, attributed the development to the state government's sustained efforts to address and reduce the trust deficit among different communities. Indian Express reported that he reiterated his government's commitment to inclusive dialogue, reconciliation and efforts to restore peace and understanding in the state.
There are 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. Three Kuki-Zo legislators — Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Churachandpur MLA LM Khaute and Tipaimukh MLA Ngursanglur Sanate — had virtually attended the previous session in February.
The two MLAs attended Wednesday's session despite the KIM's directive. The organisation said participation in the Assembly while the political question concerning the Kuki-Zo community remained unresolved would be inconsistent with its collective political position.
“The KIM wants to make it clear that the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, at a time when the fundamental political question concerning the future of the Kuki-Zo people remains unresolved, would be inconsistent with the collective political position and aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people,” it said in a statement.
“The Kuki-Zo people have made their political aspirations clear. Their demand for a separate political administration is not a matter that can be set aside while normal legislative proceedings are resumed as though the prevailing political crisis has been resolved. There can be no return to business as usual without a political solution,” the outfit said.
“The KIM, therefore, calls upon every Kuki-Zo MLA to demonstrate political responsibility, solidarity and fidelity to the mandate and aspirations of the people they represent by strictly adhering to this directive. Any Kuki-Zo MLA who chooses to disregard this collective directive should understand that such conduct will be viewed as a direct departure from the collective political position of the Kuki-Zo people and as siding against their legitimate political aspirations,” it added.