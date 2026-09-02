‘No Return To Business As Usual’: 2 Kuki-Zo MLAs Attend Manipur House Despite KIM Call

Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen and Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip had, like other Kuki-Zo legislators, stayed away from the Assembly since the conflict began, citing security concerns. Their return comes despite a call by the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes, asking Kuki-Zo MLAs to skip the session until the demand for a separate administration is addressed.