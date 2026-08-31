Manipur’s Losii Dikho Seeks Action Against Fellow DyCM, Accuses Kipgen Of ‘Colluding’ With Husband

Losii Dikho accused fellow Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen’s office of militant collusion.
Nine Naga legislators sought her husband’s arrest over alleged civilian killings.
The lawmakers demanded termination of the Suspension of Operations agreement.
In an unprecedented move, Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho has accused fellow Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen of colluding with a Kuki militant group led by her husband in connection with the purported killing of Naga civilians.
In an undated letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dikho and eight other Naga legislators sought action against Nemcha Kipgen and the arrest of her husband, Thangboi Kipgen, leader of the Kuki National Front-President (KNF-P).
Legislators Demands Thangboi Kipgen Arrest
The legislators alleged that cadres led by Thangboi Kipgen “may have perpetrated the killing and mutilation of the six innocent Naga citizens”.
They also sought the arrest of Kuki-Zo leaders who, according to the letter, had publicly claimed responsibility for the killings. Thangboi Kipgen was described in the representation as “self-styled Gen ‘Tiger’ Kipgen”.
Seeking action against Nemcha Kipgen, the MLAs alleged that her office was “colluding with the Kuki militant group led by her husband”. They claimed that the alleged association had made it difficult for people to understand the government’s peace process.
What Is The KNF-P?
The Kuki National Front is one of several Kuki armed organisations operating in Manipur. The KNF-P, commonly identified as its “President” faction, has raised demands linked to autonomy and political representation for Kuki-inhabited areas.
The group is among the Kuki organisations covered by the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Union and Manipur governments. The arrangement requires participating groups to suspend armed activity and keep their cadres in designated camps under stipulated conditions.
MLAs Demands Abrogation Of Suspension Of Operations Agreement
The Naga legislators demanded the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki militant groups, alleging repeated violations and attacks against civilians.
According to the letter, four Naga men were killed in an ambush on IT Road on August 27, 2026. The lawmakers alleged that Kuki militants carried out the attack.
They claimed the incident occurred while the mutilated bodies of six other Naga men remained unclaimed as part of a protest against the alleged failure to arrest those responsible for their deaths.
It also cited an alleged attack at TM Kasom on NH-202 on April 18, 2026, in which two people died, and another incident on August 14 in which two farmers were reportedly killed and a Naga village was burnt.
“Many more horrendous incidents have been committed by the Kuki militants in the recent past but no justice have been delivered till today,” the letter stated.
Legislators Threatens To Leave Ruling Alliance
The nine legislators indicated that their continued support for the Manipur government could become untenable if the Centre failed to act.
They said they would be “unable to defend or adequately respond” to public questions about their continued support for the government if the requested measures were not initiated.
The letter was also signed by Awangbow Newmai, S Kumo Sha, Dinganglung Gangmei, Khashim Vashum, Leishiyo Keishing, Janghemlung Panmei, Ram Muivah and SS Olish.