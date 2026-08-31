UP Cracker Factory Blast Leaves Around 2 Dozen Injured, 15 Feared Trapped

Around two dozen people were injured and about 15 others were feared trapped after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.
Police, fire brigade and Air Force teams were involved in rescue operations, with about five injured people pulled out and taken for medical treatment.
The blast also damaged nearby structures, while authorities were yet to establish its cause.
A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Monday afternoon left around two dozen people injured, while about 15 others were feared trapped inside the premises, officials told PTI.
The blast occurred in the Pipri police station area near the Manori power house, following which police, fire brigade and Air Force personnel stationed nearby launched a joint rescue operation.
About five people have been pulled out so far and taken for medical treatment, officials said. Emergency care is ongoing, while rescue teams and police personnel remain at the site as efforts continue to locate those feared trapped inside, according to ANI.
What Happened At The Cracker Manufacturing Unit?
Kaushambi District Magistrate Amit Pal Sharma said the fire brigade had brought the blaze under control and rescue operations were underway to evacuate those trapped inside the factory.
“Information was received about an explosion at a firecracker factory near Manori power house in the Pipri police station area. Police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot,” Pal told PTI.
Five of the injured, who were in serious condition, were rescued from the site and referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for advanced treatment, he said.
Sharma told ANI, “Four fire brigade vehicles were deployed along with ambulances... The rescue operation is ongoing. About five people were brought out; some have been sent for medical treatment, and emergency care is ongoing. The condition of those seriously injured is being assessed.”
He also said that upon receiving news of the incident, the police administration team took immediate action; teams from both districts were mobilized. He added that approximately three houses appear to have been burnt; that is the situation based on a preliminary assessment.
What Do We Know About The Rescue Operation?
The incident also damaged nearby structures, with five to six houses located adjacent to the factory collapsing in the impact of the explosion, officials said.
The Manori Air Force Station is located around two kilometres from the site, and teams of the Air Force, police and fire brigade from Kaushambi and Prayagraj were involved in the rescue operation, the district administration said.
A heavy police force, including Circle Officer Shivang Singh, is present at the spot, while the district administration is carrying out rescue operations, as per IANS. Further details, including the cause of the explosion, were awaited.