Why Fear Eggs, Freedom Fighters Took Bullets': SC To Mahua Moitra, Plea Withdrawn

Supreme Court questioned Mahua Moitra’s plea to appear virtually before investigators.
Justice Dipankar Datta asked why a politician should fear possible egg attacks.
Moitra’s counsel cited earlier threats and incidents of egg pelting.
The Supreme Court on Friday questioned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her request to appear virtually before an investigating officer in a criminal case, after she cited concerns about possible egg attacks.
A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu expressed surprise at the request, with Justice Datta asking why a politician should be apprehensive about such protests.
“Having taken the plunge into politics, why do you fear eggs? Our freedom fighters took bullets on their chest,” Justice Datta told Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was appearing for Moitra.
The bench also observed that the matter should not have reached the Supreme Court. Following the court’s remarks, Sankaranarayanan withdrew the plea, which was then dismissed as withdrawn.
Moitra had earlier approached the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Taking note of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the High Court had allowed her time until August 14 to appear before the investigating officer. It had also directed that no coercive action be taken against her on that day until further orders and that she should not be subjected to harassment by protesters.
‘Why Virtually? Because You Are An MP?’
Before the Supreme Court, Sankaranarayanan argued that the case arose from a Facebook post and requested that Moitra be permitted to join the investigation through video conferencing.
Justice Datta, however, questioned the need for a virtual appearance.
“Why virtually? Because you are an MP?” he asked.
Sankaranarayanan submitted that the law provides protection to certain categories of persons, including women, from being required to attend an investigation at a place other than their residence.
He also referred to previous incidents of hostility against Moitra after the TMC lost power in West Bengal.
“I have a legal right under law. The requirement as per the police notice is to be at the police station in my own constituency. Last time I went there, two things happened. First, there were threats that eggs would be thrown etc…and second time, eggs were actually thrown,” he told the court.
Despite the submission, the bench was not persuaded to entertain the plea, prompting Moitra’s counsel to withdraw it.