Chasing Kapil And Steyn: Starc Set To Cement His All-Time Great Status

Mitchell Starc has 433 Test wickets and needs one more to equal Kapil Dev’s 434
He leads the WTC 2025–27 wicket charts with 46 wickets and could also overtake Dale Steyn’s 439 wickets during the Bangladesh series
Australia host Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting August 13 in Darwin, aiming to strengthen their WTC standings lead
Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is on the verge of cementing his legacy as one of the greatest bowlers ever to play Test cricket. Heading into Australia's upcoming two-Test home series against Bangladesh, the 36-year-old left-arm quick has amassed 433 wickets across 105 Test matches.
This remarkable tally puts him just one dismissal away from equalling legendary Indian pacer Kapil Dev, who finished his career with 434 wickets.
Talking about the prospect of matching and overtaking such standard-bearers of international cricket, Starc noted that while it is cool and very humbling to be spoken about in the same breath as those guys, that stuff does not mean a whole lot while you are still actively playing.
Reflecting on his career longevity, Starc explained that his inclusion in these elite discussions simply means he has played a bit of cricket.
"It means I've played a bit," Starc told the Australian Associated Press. "It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about it with those guys... But that stuff doesn't mean a whole lot while you're still playing. You don't get too far ahead."
While acknowledging how fortunate he has been to develop his craft over 16 years at the highest level, he emphasised that you cannot afford to get too far ahead of yourself in international sport.
Two wickets against Bangladesh will officially propel him into the top 10 all-time wicket-takers list in Test cricket history.
Devastating Form And Late-Career Evolution
And the veteran bowler has shown zero signs of slowing down and remains in devastating form. He currently leads the wicket charts in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle with 46 scalps from eight matches.
If he can take seven wickets in the two matches against Bangladesh, he will also surpass South African speed merchant Dale Steyn, who occupies the slot above Kapil Dev with 439 wickets.
Reaching that 440-wicket threshold would leave only James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Glenn McGrath, and Courtney Walsh ahead of him in the historic ranks of pacers.
Starc credits his late-career surge to mental clarity, a deadly wobble seam, and an unchanging desire to keep improving every day.
"When you're 36 and you've been around for 16 years, you'd like to think you've improved or got better at something," Starc added. "You're also around that long because you're able to develop and learn and improve... And you add in a few things like the wobble seam, consistency and other things. I have a pretty clear mindset on it all."
Australia's ICC WTC Campaign Resumes In Darwin
The first Test match at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin gets underway on August 13, followed by the second fixture at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 22.
These two matches represent a big opportunity for Australia to solidify their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings. Secure victories against Bangladesh will provide vital momentum ahead of a gruelling seven-month stretch of marquee cricket.
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75.0
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|28
|58.33
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|14
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|2
|30
|20.83
Following the Bangladesh matches, Australia will travel for a three-Test away series in October against the reigning World Test Championship holders, South Africa.
They will then return home for the Trans-Tasman Trophy, hosting New Zealand for a four-match series across December and January.
Immediately following that festive home summer, the squad will fly out to India for a blockbuster five-match Border–Gavaskar Trophy series, which is officially scheduled to get underway on January 21.