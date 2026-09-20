Aadhaar Authentication For LPG Subsidy: What Consumers Must Do Before October 1

How Can Consumers Complete Authentication?

Customers have three options for completing BAA. The process can be conducted at the time of cylinder delivery. Delivery personnel can authenticate the customer through the mobile application provided by the relevant oil marketing company.

Consumers may also visit their LPG distributor’s showroom and complete the verification there.

The third option is self-authentication through the official mobile application of the customer’s LPG provider:

Indane customers can use the IndianOil ONE application.

Bharatgas customers can complete the process through HelloBPCL.

HP Gas customers can use the HP PAY application.

Customers using the self-authentication facility must also download the Aadhaar FaceRD application. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana portal provides video tutorials explaining the face-based e-KYC process.