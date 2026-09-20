Aadhaar Authentication For LPG Subsidy: What Consumers Must Do Before October 1

Aadhaar authentication becomes mandatory for subsidised LPG refills from October 1.
Nearly 27.43 crore consumers have already completed the verification process.
Authentication is available during delivery, at distributors or through official applications.
Domestic LPG customers will have to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) to book cylinder refills at the regulated retail selling price with the applicable subsidy from October 1, 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.
Consumers who have already completed the process will not need to authenticate again or take any further action. Their refill bookings and deliveries will continue under the existing system.
As of September 19, 27.43 crore domestic LPG consumers had completed authentication, representing 89.9 per cent of all active customers, according to the ministry.
What Changes From October 1?
Customers who have not completed BAA will need to authenticate themselves before they can book a refill at the regulated price with the applicable subsidy.
The rule does not mean unauthenticated consumers will be denied cooking gas altogether. Those unwilling or unable to undergo authentication can continue purchasing LPG without subsidy after registering their preference through the digital channels of their oil marketing company.
Such customers will be supplied LPG at the prevailing market price in 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders, subject to availability in their area, the ministry said. They will not be eligible for the subsidised regulated price.
How Can Consumers Complete Authentication?
Customers have three options for completing BAA. The process can be conducted at the time of cylinder delivery. Delivery personnel can authenticate the customer through the mobile application provided by the relevant oil marketing company.
Consumers may also visit their LPG distributor’s showroom and complete the verification there.
The third option is self-authentication through the official mobile application of the customer’s LPG provider:
Indane customers can use the IndianOil ONE application.
Bharatgas customers can complete the process through HelloBPCL.
HP Gas customers can use the HP PAY application.
Customers using the self-authentication facility must also download the Aadhaar FaceRD application. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana portal provides video tutorials explaining the face-based e-KYC process.
What If Consumers Don't Complete BAA?
Consumers choosing not to authenticate must record their decision through their oil marketing company’s available digital platforms. These may include the company’s consumer portal, mobile application, WhatsApp chatbot or Interactive Voice Response System.
After opting out, they can continue buying LPG at market rates without receiving the subsidy. Availability will be limited to the cylinder sizes and supply arrangements offered locally by the oil marketing company.
The government has maintained that the authentication requirement is not intended to prevent genuine households from accessing LPG. It is designed to distinguish authenticated domestic consumers receiving regulated-price refills from those purchasing cooking gas without subsidy.
Why Has Government Introduced the Requirement?
According to the Petroleum Ministry, biometric verification will help ensure that subsidised LPG reaches genuine and eligible households.
The exercise is also aimed at detecting duplicate or ineligible connections and preventing domestic cylinders from being diverted for commercial or industrial purposes.
Oil marketing companies have been conducting an authentication drive since October 2023. More than 12 crore SMS and WhatsApp messages have reportedly been sent to consumers, while distributors and delivery personnel have contacted customers who had not completed the process.
Authentication camps have also been organised at distributorships, busy public locations and rural centres. The initial deadline was June 30, but it was extended several times, with September 14 becoming the final extended deadline before the new rule takes effect.
How Much Support Does the Government Provide?
Domestic LPG continues to be sold below its underlying cost. The ministry estimated the implicit subsidy on a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder at approximately ₹210 in September 2026, down from ₹721 in June.
The government had provided ₹22,000 crore to public-sector oil marketing companies in FY23 to compensate for losses incurred on domestic LPG sales. It is providing compensation of ₹30,000 crore across FY26 and FY27 to help maintain affordable household cylinder prices.
By August 31, 2026, accumulated under-recoveries incurred by oil marketing companies on domestic LPG had crossed ₹62,000 crore, according to government figures.
Consumers who have already completed BAA need not do anything further. Those who have not should complete it before October 1 through delivery personnel, their distributor or the relevant mobile application if they want to continue booking refills at the regulated price with the applicable subsidy.