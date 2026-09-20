'Stooped To Absolute Nadir Of Moral Bankruptcy': BJP Rips Into Rahul Gandhi Over Mimicry Act In Indore

BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi over a comedy act mimicking Prime Minister Modi.
The party alleged the performance mocked an elderly woman and Modi’s mother.
Rahul Gandhi was seen laughing during comedian Pulkit Mani’s stage performance.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over for "mocking" the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his interaction with an elderly woman at an earlier rally.
Sharing the video on X, the BJP said: “On one side, PM Modi gave respect and affection to an elderly mother, while on the other side, Rahul Gandhi mocked her at his event.”
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Gandhi and the Congress of reaching an “absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy”.
“Weaponising a student interaction to mock and insult the late mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji reveals a shocking lack of basic human empathy and political culture,” Joshi wrote.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said political opposition should not extend to remarks about someone’s mother.
“A mother is not a subject of politics. The insult to a mother cannot be acceptable in any civilised society,” he wrote on X.
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan alleged that Gandhi shared the stage with people who referred to an elderly woman as a “setting” and accused the Congress leader of laughing at the remark.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju also joined the criticism, saying the Congress had become “a Party of Comedians & Jokers”.
What Happened at the Event?
Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani performed a short act at the Indore programme, imitating Modi’s mannerisms and speaking style.
The routine included references to the Prime Minister’s interactions with foreign leaders, his foreign policy, his mother and a coin trick he had performed with children.
Mani repeatedly used the phrase “my friend” while mimicking Modi’s exchanges with foreign leaders. “My friend, how are you?” he asked, prompting Gandhi to reply: “I’m fine, how are you, Modi ji?”
The act also referred to the controversy involving Galgotias University during the AI Summit earlier in the week. The BJP’s objections centred on the references to the elderly woman and Modi’s mother, during which Gandhi was seen laughing.
The “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme was organised to discuss concerns related to students, including examination paper leaks, recruitment delays and the education system. Gandhi used the event to criticise the government’s handling of these issues and urged students to question those in authority.